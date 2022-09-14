ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Downtown El Paso is the place to be for two big events during the last part of September

EL PASO, Texas - If it's been awhile since you've explored downtown El Paso, you owe it to yourself to check out two big events. First, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17 from 3 to 11 pm. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District, the free event returns with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment. Join us on South El Paso Street, between Paisano and Fourth Avenue as we continue with this family friendly street festival. The free festivities will be filled with music by Mariachi Alegre and Frequenzia, and a variety of street vendors. Lucha Frontera, brought to you by Dos Equis and Tecate, returns to provide another epic performance to impress people of all ages. The complement of cultural entertainment to businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District will provide an experience designed to expose the public to South El Paso Street retailers. The B-17 Bomber Adult Beverage Booth will provide adult refreshments and a delicious collection of food trucks will satiate the tastes of the hungry public.
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Nightlife | Where to Go in the Valley

When it comes to a night out, or intimate tête-à-têtes with loved ones, the Mesilla Valley does not lack variety. The Game II is one of Las Cruces’ hottest spots to hit up and if you don’t believe us, just try and find parking after 6 p.m. With a huge outdoor patio that will accommodate all of your friends and family it is the perfect place to meet for lunch or dinner. You’ll find live music on the weekends, just get there early!
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ

27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For

Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope's

As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Hotter Saturday; Storms Return Monday; Fall Begins Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yes, we’re getting closer and closer to the official beginning of Fall, which is Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 PM. Before we get there, we still have a few hot days left. Saturday will be 95, the hottest day. You know who loves hot weather? Bugs! Yes, and I got to see Cirque du Soleil at the Don Haskins Center (pic below). It’s an acrobatic musical… very funny… about insects. It runs through Sunday if you’d like to see it. Here’s your forecast…
desertexposure.com

All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events

When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Horizon Residents Could Sure Use A Post Office Closer To Home

Alright, so I recently moved from what was once considered the far east side of town to what most of my westside friends now consider the Horizon area. The house I lived at before was walking distance from the post office by George Dieter so dropping off packages was never an issue because it was always on my way to wherever I was going for the day.
HORIZON CITY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
