Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Downtown El Paso is the place to be for two big events during the last part of September
EL PASO, Texas - If it's been awhile since you've explored downtown El Paso, you owe it to yourself to check out two big events. First, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17 from 3 to 11 pm. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District, the free event returns with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment. Join us on South El Paso Street, between Paisano and Fourth Avenue as we continue with this family friendly street festival. The free festivities will be filled with music by Mariachi Alegre and Frequenzia, and a variety of street vendors. Lucha Frontera, brought to you by Dos Equis and Tecate, returns to provide another epic performance to impress people of all ages. The complement of cultural entertainment to businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District will provide an experience designed to expose the public to South El Paso Street retailers. The B-17 Bomber Adult Beverage Booth will provide adult refreshments and a delicious collection of food trucks will satiate the tastes of the hungry public.
KVIA
Community comes together for food truck fundraiser for injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An Organ Mountain football player remains in critical condition at University Medical Center after collapsing at a game against Deming on August 26. The community held a fundraiser to help his family with medical expenses. A food truck night was held in the parking lot...
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Nightlife | Where to Go in the Valley
When it comes to a night out, or intimate tête-à-têtes with loved ones, the Mesilla Valley does not lack variety. The Game II is one of Las Cruces’ hottest spots to hit up and if you don’t believe us, just try and find parking after 6 p.m. With a huge outdoor patio that will accommodate all of your friends and family it is the perfect place to meet for lunch or dinner. You’ll find live music on the weekends, just get there early!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Sinister Coffee Shop Awaits Your Presence in Northeast El Paso
Greeting, foolish mortals, I come to you today with yet another spooky location you need to check out. Northeast El Paso is now home to a new coffee shop with a sinister theme; The Dripping Cauldron (I love the name already!) Located at 9408 McCombs. The Dripping Cauldron is actually...
27 Stores & Restaurants El Pasoans Are Willing to Drive Hours For
Will El Paso ever get an H-E-B? Will we ever get to eat at a Cheesecake Factory that isn't out of the city? These are the main questions that El Pasoans ask!. Recently, on the Morning Show, Buzz mentioned how he looks forward to a place called "Braum's" when he heads back home to Oklahoma. I have never heard of this Braum's, but after looking it up, I kind of want to go to it now!
lascruces.com
Best Restaurants near Las Cruces | Chope’s
As anyone who’s been there can attest, a visit to Chope’s on Old Highway 28 will change your life — or at the very least your views on good Mexican food. This restaurant is a true glimpse into a Hispanic New Mexican home. The building was originally erected in 1880. The Benavides family bought it in 1892, and opened their iconic restaurant in 1915. While things have naturally changed in a hundred years, there has been one constant at Chope’s: familia.
El Paso News
Hotter Saturday; Storms Return Monday; Fall Begins Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Yes, we’re getting closer and closer to the official beginning of Fall, which is Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 PM. Before we get there, we still have a few hot days left. Saturday will be 95, the hottest day. You know who loves hot weather? Bugs! Yes, and I got to see Cirque du Soleil at the Don Haskins Center (pic below). It’s an acrobatic musical… very funny… about insects. It runs through Sunday if you’d like to see it. Here’s your forecast…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blue Moon Theater in Central El Paso Hosting Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest, Showing Movie
You don't have to be a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania to do The Time Warp Again, but you can certainly dress as one for the Blue Moon Theater Rocky Horror Costume Party. The Central El Paso outdoor cinema will be hosting a special showing of the The Rocky Horror...
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
desertexposure.com
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
Horizon Residents Could Sure Use A Post Office Closer To Home
Alright, so I recently moved from what was once considered the far east side of town to what most of my westside friends now consider the Horizon area. The house I lived at before was walking distance from the post office by George Dieter so dropping off packages was never an issue because it was always on my way to wherever I was going for the day.
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ Comes to Life at Madeline Park
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" is coming to life at Madeline Park!. The Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival runs September 23, 24, 30, and October 1st. Madeline Park is located at 900 E. Baltimore DR. Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival. The festival begins at 6pm with a crafts fair and...
Tons of El Paso Dudes Enjoyed Hitting the Punching Bag at the Bar
Many years ago there was a bar that existed that tons of social drinkers enjoyed going especially for the toys. The bar that doesn't exist anymore should ring a bell was located on the Westside of El Paso. The bar I am talking about is Pop's Cantina which used to...
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
Downtown El Paso Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival Comes Alive in October – Here’s What’s in Store
It's almost ofrenda season. The City of El Paso Dia de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown El Paso on the last Saturday of October. The day-long event will include the popular and highly anticipated Day of the Dead parade featuring a cavalcade of catrinas, catrins, calaveras and larger-than-life Mojigangas.
Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- Mexican Independence day lands on September the 16th but El Paso wants to get the party started early. Happening today, you can celebrate the famous "Grito" right in the heart of downtown El Paso at the San Jacinto plaza. There will be food vendors, music and much more for you and The post Celebrate Mexican Independence day here in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Animal Services Pet Wellness Clinic Back This Month with Free Vaccines, Microchips
El Paso Animal Services will be holding another free Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinic in September. EPAS is teaming up with the Petco Love Foundation to vaccinate and microchip up to 500 cats and dogs. Wellness Clinic: What You Need to Know. Vaccinations given during the Pet Wellness Clinic will protect...
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.https://buzzadamsshow.com
Comments / 0