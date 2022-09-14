Read full article on original website
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cheniere Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Mondelez, Oracle, Shopify, Toast, Walmart and More
Thursday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Cheniere Energy, Constellation Energy, Coty, DraftKings, Enovix, Mondelez International, Oracle, Shopify, Southern Copper, Toast, Walmart and Workday.
Goldman Sachs Says Beware of Dangerous Fall Market Volatility: 7 Safe Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
September is the worst month of the year for stocks, but the real scary month this year could be October, and not just because of the potential for a spooky Halloween. With third-quarter earnings on deck, typical seasonal worries and what most likely will be another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate, the analysts at Goldman Sachs are urging investors to avoid investing in the indexes and focus on single stocks for alpha generation.
Goldman Sachs Lists Most Underweighted Value Stocks
With the S&P 500 falling 14% year to date but rising 5% since just Sept. 6, you can make arguments for buying stocks or for staying away. For those of you who plan to purchase stocks or at least keep them in your portfolio, Goldman Sachs strategists, led by David Kostin, offer these four insights to “drive performance” through year-end.
$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
tipranks.com
Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Rises on Citigroup Comments
Shares of EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are ticking upwards today after the stock scored a Buy rating from Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli. The analyst has initiated coverage on the stock with a $28 price target that indicates a massive 60.73% potential upside. Michaeli noted Lucid’s EV technology credentials and...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, International Paper, Uber and more
FedEx (FDX) – FedEx tumbled 20.3% in premarket trading after issuing a profit warning due to declining package delivery volumes around the world. The news has exacerbated fears of a slowing global economy, weighing on shares of other logistics companies like United Parcel Service (UPS), down 6.8%, and XPO Logistics (XPO), down 4.2%.
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
tipranks.com
Merck (MRK), Exxon (XOM): 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Achievers You Can’t Ignore
While providing investors’ portfolios with capital appreciation opportunities, Merck and Exxon can be great Dividend Achievers. These stocks have strong underlying fundamentals and can provide sustainable dividend payouts. Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are two “Strong Buy” stocks that should top the investor’s list when searching...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
msn.com
Dow drops nearly 350 points on losses in Boeing, Salesforce Inc. stocks
Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Friday morning. The Dow was most recently trading 342 points, or 1.1%, lower, as shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares are off $6.94, or 4.6%, while those of Salesforce Inc. have dropped $4.38, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 75-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney Goldman Sachs and American Express A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, Kohl’s, Lucid, Marriott, Match, Netflix, Nordstrom, Palo Alto Networks, Wynn Resorts and More
Friday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Activision Blizzard, Bumble, Devon Energy, Electronic Arts, EOG Resources, Fortinet, Kohl's, Lucid, Marriott International, Match, Netflix, Nordstrom, Palo Alto Networks, Permian Resources, Wynn Resorts and Zscaler.
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock increased by 24.0% to $7.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 501.9K shares, making up 125.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.9 million.
Tesla, Dell And 1 Other Technology Stock Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Texas Instruments Proposes 8% Dividend Hike, $15B In Additional Buyback
Texas Instruments Inc TXN proposed raising its quarterly cash dividend by 8% to $1.24 per share and launching $15 billion in share repurchases in addition to $8.2 billion remaining under previous authorization. The dividend boost marks 19 consecutive years of dividend increases. In addition, as of Q2, TXN has reduced...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too
Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
Cathie Wood Watch: Stock-Buying Spree, Including Roku
Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said throughout the year that declines in the prices of her technology stocks simply represent buying opportunities. And she was true to her word on Tuesday, when Ark exchange-traded funds snagged shares of 27 companies. That included streaming platform...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX DDL MDT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
US News and World Report
Starboard Builds Stake in Website Development Platform Wix
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Starboard Value LP has built a 9% stake in website development platform Wix.com Ltd, the activist hedge fund disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday. Starboard had been building the stake, and spoke to Wix about how it can improve operations, Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing sources familiar with the matter.
