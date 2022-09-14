ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

KHP: Driver intentionally hit car in Barber County double-fatal crash, victims identified

By Wil Day, Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyZM4_0hvuXD6J00

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Barber County. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. north of Medicine Lodge.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says it began with the pursuit of a stolen 2008 Ford F-350 pickup by Pratt Police.

The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit as the driver fled south on Highway 281 toward Barber County.

Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs

As the driver of the stolen truck, later identified in the KHP Crash Log as Johnathan Ahlvers, 31, of Halstead, approached mile marker 34, troopers say he intentionally drove at and crashed into another Ford F-350 pickup.

The driver of that pickup, 70-year-old Terrill Underwood of Medicine Lodge, tried to avoid Ahlvers’ vehicle by driving toward the east ditch but was hit by Ahlvers.

Underwood was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ahlvers was transported to the hospital in Medicine Lodge, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The highway was closed for hours while the crash was under investigation but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Man critically injured in ATV hit and run Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been critically injured in a hit and run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of a hit and run near the intersection of S. Fern St & W. 31st St S Saturday night. Police say […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medicine Lodge, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Halstead, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Barber County, KS
City
Medicine Lodge, KS
City
Ford, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Barber County, KS
Crime & Safety
KVOE

Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing

A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fallen deputy Kunze’s car to be restored by spring 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It has been four years since Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Robert Kunze III was killed in the line of duty. He was investigating reports of a stolen truck near Garden Plain, and while arresting the suspect, Deputy Kunze was shot. He died later at a hospital. Those who knew Deputy […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KHP: Driver dies after trapped in vehicle after crash

SEDGWICK COUNY—One person died in an accident just after 3:30a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the vehicle was northbound on Interstate 135 at 45th Street. The vehicle left the roadway on the right, bounced off the guardrail, traveled back across the interstate, left the roadway...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Pratt Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Teenager life-flighted in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people, including a two-year-old with serious injuries and a 17-year-old who was life-flighted, were injured in a crash near Benton in Butler County on Friday. Troopers say a family in a minivan was traveling north on Prairie Creek Rd when it was struck by a pickup heading west. There were […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

One person killed in early-morning crash near Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died following a crash in north Wichita early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on I-135 near 45th Street. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound car left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail. The vehicle then went across the interstate and struck a bridge pillar in the center median.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in crash on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died early Friday morning in a crash on I-135 in northern Sedgwick County. KHP said around 3:30 a.m., the vehicle was northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 (or 45th St. N.) when it left the roadway on the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, traveled back across the interstate, left the roadway on the left and struck a cement bridge pillar in the center median. The vehicle came to rest in the center median.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
kfdi.com

Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge

A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Boy critically hurt after SUV crashes into Kansas middle school football team's bus, sheriff's office says

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 9-year-old boy suffered critical injures and a middle school football game has been postponed after a school bus and SUV collided in Sumner County. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on US-160 at Hillside between Wellington and Winfield. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said a Chevy Tahoe failed to stop at the intersection and hit the bus.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

2 killed following chase, crash in Barber County

The students join dozens of other students from around Kansas who also made the cut. Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner...
BARBER COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Crash

A McPherson man was killed in a single vehicle crash on a Reno County highway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Michael Godwin of McPherson was driving a GMC van headed north on K-61 Highway. For an unknown reason, the van veered through the median, across the south-bound lanes of K-61, and came to rest in a ditch.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy