Hot comments today: Ken Starr, independent counsel who pursued Clinton, dies
cnn.com
CNN — Kenneth Winston Starr, a former US solicitor general who gained worldwide fame in the 1990s as the independent counsel who doggedly investigated President Bill Clinton during a series of political scandals, has died. He was 76.
Starr died of complications from surgery, according to a statement from his family.
CNN - 2022-09-13 20:50:36
The original article
maaven shadowrend
in hindsight and with recent developments concerning another former president, Bill Clinton's scandals seem like small potatoes in comparison 🤔
let’s think objectively
The intolerant people on this feed here. Hate is hate no matter the wrapper. Happy about a persona death is no better then the person you disagreed with.
ProudTreehuggingDem
"I've never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure"
RebelGhost76
He definitely knew too much about the Clinton's. Surprising that it took them this long.
Anti-GOP and -MSM
...and failed completely! The only conviction he got after FOUR YEARS and FIVE MILLION DOLLARS of YOUR TAXES was of his own right-hand man, Charles Bakaly, for leaking information to the press!
TeamTrump
May God rest his soul.The outpouring of LOVE from the UNITING,GOD LOVING,democrats is so sad and such a GREAT REFLECTION of how they really feel,while PROJECTING their FEAR,HATE AND DIVISION on us ULTRA MAGA,GOD LOVING TRUMPIES.The proof is in the comments.