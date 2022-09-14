The Gallery at Penn College kicked off its new season this past week with the art, inspiration and activism of metal sculptor Lynden Cline. “We are so fortunate that our visiting artist could share new perspectives on art and the creative process through interactive experiences with students, faculty, staff and the community,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. In addition to delivering an artist’s talk in the gallery Thursday evening, the Washington, D.C.-based visual artist visited a graphic design class earlier in the day to discuss “Artists as Activists” and conducted a public workshop, titled “Creativity Grows on Trees,” in The Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace at Penn College on Wednesday afternoon. Cline’s “Unavoidable Intimacy,” an exhibit of steel sculptures, continues through Oct. 12 in the gallery on the third floor of The Madigan Library. On display in the gallery lobby is “The Carnival,” featuring photographs by Elle Cee. Admission is free and open to the public. Hours are: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. (The gallery is closed on Mondays and Saturdays.)

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO