pct.edu
Penn College soccer teams get first wins
Stepping into United East Conference play for the first time this season, Pennsylvania College of Technology soccer teams split on Saturday, while the golf team closed out the week with a second-place finish in a 13-team invitational. FLASHBACK. Men’s soccer. On Tuesday against Albright College, goalkeeper Cole Catherman, of...
Outdoor Recruitment Days = inside track on tomorrow
Two more Recruitment Days in the coming week will feature about 40 employers eager to meet – and quite possibly hire! – Penn College students and alumni from various majors within the School of Engineering Technologies. Tuesday, Sept. 20 – architecture and sustainable design, building construction, civil engineering...
Artist’s perspective beneficially expands beyond gallery walls
The Gallery at Penn College kicked off its new season this past week with the art, inspiration and activism of metal sculptor Lynden Cline. “We are so fortunate that our visiting artist could share new perspectives on art and the creative process through interactive experiences with students, faculty, staff and the community,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. In addition to delivering an artist’s talk in the gallery Thursday evening, the Washington, D.C.-based visual artist visited a graphic design class earlier in the day to discuss “Artists as Activists” and conducted a public workshop, titled “Creativity Grows on Trees,” in The Dr. Welch Workshop: A Makerspace at Penn College on Wednesday afternoon. Cline’s “Unavoidable Intimacy,” an exhibit of steel sculptures, continues through Oct. 12 in the gallery on the third floor of The Madigan Library. On display in the gallery lobby is “The Carnival,” featuring photographs by Elle Cee. Admission is free and open to the public. Hours are: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. (The gallery is closed on Mondays and Saturdays.)
