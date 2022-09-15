Hot comments today: Graham Proposes 15-Week Abortion Ban, Seeking to Unite Republicans
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks to reporters following a vote at the Capitol in Washington on Sept. 8, 2022. (Al Drago/The New York Times)
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation Tuesday that would institute a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, moving to unite the Republican Party behind a position before midterm elections in which abortion rights have become a potent issue.
RsRTraitors
Lindsey, your party done screwed the pooch on this. Women don't like being told they have no control over their own bodies but the govt and their state should. ?
Jerry Tedesco
In my humble opinion abortion is low on the issues OUR congress needs to deal with Classified papers in the wrong hands is an issue that needs to be addressed
Jerry Smith
While the fifteen weeks is a good start the whole supreme court ruling was the fact Federal Government has no constitutional right to make the laws on abortion it is a states rights period.
Marvin the Martian
Graham, why do you idiots always bring up abortion right before an election. All it does is divide the nation. win first then pass your laws. That being said I'm a Fiscal Republican and believe in a woman's right to choose, but think if you are going to get an Abortion don't wait 15 weeks to decide.
Seth Maverick
I’m R leaning and I get tired of Lindsey. Unfortunately he is South Carolina’s lap dog. He barks a lot, but nothing gets done. So those of you that are worried, throw him a bone and he will go off in the corner and chew on it.
ROGUERUNNERS
These ignorant old men need to keep their noses out of women's reproductive healthcare! They have no business making these laws! It's a woman and her Doctor's business ONLY!