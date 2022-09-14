Read full article on original website
Woman critical after Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Semmes around 1 a.m. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said there is […]
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly returns to court for rampage that killed 4, wounded 3
A Memphis man accused of gunning down his friend and then taking off on a shooting rampage around the city briefly returned to court for the second time this week on a charge of first-degree murder. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, allegedly shot Dewayne Tunstall in the head in another friend’s driveway...
Man accused in shooting spree across Memphis due in court this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis is schedule to appear in court again this morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. The violence...
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, 49-year-old Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was charged with […]
2 men burglarize car at Parkway Village church, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted for breaking into a car at a church overnight. On Sep. 15 at approximately 5:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an auto burglary at Greater Community Temple Church, on Winchester Road. Surveillance video captured two men entering the church lot in a...
Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle. On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis. Four people exited the vehicle and...
Woman dead, suspect wanted after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in southwest Memphis Thursday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Westmont Road at 7:54 p.m. The 34-year-old victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police later said she […]
Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Man arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford on September 14. Oxford Police Department says a warrant for eight counts of felony malicious mischief was issued to arrest 34-year-old Jeffery Blake Moorehead. According to authorities, a business on U.S. 278 west reported vehicles...
Road rage shooter says he feared for his life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, WREG told you about a road rage shooting on a Memphis street that ended with a man in jail. Now, that man says although he was the one arrested, there is more to the story. The sound of a gun shot rang out Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at […]
AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
Woman arrested for blinding elderly family member, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has a history of assault was arrested for assaulting a family member, resulting in him losing vision in his left eye. On Aug. 22 at approximately 9:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault/domestic violence at a residence on Clifton Avenue, in Frayser.
Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
