Sept 13 (Reuters) - Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday following an independent investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct.
The investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.
NBA-Suns owner banned for one year, fined $10 million over workplace conduct
Reuters - 2022-09-14 00:34:45
Donald J Morgan
if every league(s) NBA, NFL, MLB all just closed their doors, and there was NO sports at all, I personally would not lose a minute of sleep and the world would be better off....
Bill Satterfield
So he used a language like all the players use and he gets fined. Because the players didn’t like it. Cut the players salary to pay for fine. Get out of the business and the players will have to get a 8-to 5 job at 18.00 per hour. No one enjoys professional sports anymore,to politics.
D.O.A.
So tired of these cry babies with double standards. What’s ok for blacks is not ok for whites. Ridiculous amount of money for words. This opens the door for more upcoming complaints and crying and reverse racism. These things are what makes the divide even larger. Every rap song and every day we here these words spoken but they aren’t offensive if said by certain people. They cry about equality and stayn WOKE. Well let’s have some equality fine every rapper and athlete or any person who is the public eye who says the same things. Make it EQUAL and just wait to hear them cry and whine then.
He should be stripped of his duties. No tolerance racism for a league that’s 80% ethnic.
Katy WahlMartin
If we are going to hold people accountable for their language then we need to hold everyone including rappers for racial slurs. I have listen to some of the stuff coming out in music and this kind of so called music and rapping is not acceptable and should be banned. Hold everyone accountable not matter the race or nationality.
Ding
America has become a Nation of whining crybabies… I don’t like what you say but because I was born without a spine I want everyone to feel sorry for me and give me everything I want… JC people STAND up straight and grow a backbone…Stop this In it’s tracks and move on… Don’t like how someone talks to you tell about and leave.