GILLETTE, Wyo. — The chance for rain and a severe thunderstorm or two this week will max out today as the high returns to the low 70s. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast the high at 72 degrees with the greatest chance of a thunderstorm, at 70%, coming after 1 p.m. Any storms that do pop up will have the potential to become severe, although the risk is relatively low at marginal. The primary risks associated with any of today’s storms will be large hail and damaging winds, according to a hazardous weather outlook.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO