Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
tsln.com

South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood

While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
STURGIS, SD
sdpb.org

Spearfish Canyon fall color report

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. A fall tradition has started in some parts of the state – the annual search for fall color. Spearfish Canyon in western South Dakota provides one of the best autumn spectacles. Kimberly Talcott lives in Spearfish. She says it’s still early but the fall canvas of colors has begun.
SPEARFISH, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Rapid City, SD
Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
City
Deadwood, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
newscenter1.tv

Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study

SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Local firefighter brings home national win

RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department is always busy serving the community, and a few members take time out of their schedules to compete on the RCFD Combat Challenge Team. This group travels to compete in the Firefighter Challenge, and one member has snagged a national win. Morgan...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets

DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6. “This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no...
DEADWOOD, SD
hubcityradio.com

Recap of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D.(WNAX)- The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had hundreds of thousands of bikers and visitors again this year, with few incidents. State Director of Emergency Management Tina Titze says the planning for the rally was underway weeks before it started. Titze appeared before the Emergency Response Commission this week. She said...
STURGIS, SD
Person
Kevin Costner
KEVN

Chance of Strong Storms Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Housing a major uncertainty for military members at Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Housing is a major issue in the Rapid City area, and perhaps even more so when you don’t get say in where you live. On Thursday, the Ellsworth Housing Office laid out the problem for community members at the quarterly Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition Chow Hall Luncheon.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Badlands National Park#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Camping#Things To Do#Travel Destinations#Travelingmom#Native American#Lakota
kotatv.com

Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Mead and Hunt, the consulting firm contracted to plan and design the Rapid City Regional Airport expansion, presented their concept design to the Airport Board. The plan involves expanding TSA, moving the administrative offices, and enlarging the baggage claim area and concourse from 7...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
frcheraldstar.com

New 2022 timelines announced for Hot Springs Urban Reconstruction

Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Complete Construction workers continue placing concrete on North Chicago Street in front of the Hot Springs Post Office last Friday morning, Sept. 2. According to a spokesman for the SDDOT, it is hoped that the street will be reopened for two-way traffic by Friday, Sept. 23, however the sidewalks may not be completed by then.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
county17.com

Rain chances for the week max out today as high hits low 70s

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The chance for rain and a severe thunderstorm or two this week will max out today as the high returns to the low 70s. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast the high at 72 degrees with the greatest chance of a thunderstorm, at 70%, coming after 1 p.m. Any storms that do pop up will have the potential to become severe, although the risk is relatively low at marginal. The primary risks associated with any of today’s storms will be large hail and damaging winds, according to a hazardous weather outlook.
RAPID CITY, SD

