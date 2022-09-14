Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
tsln.com
South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood
While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
sdpb.org
Spearfish Canyon fall color report
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. A fall tradition has started in some parts of the state – the annual search for fall color. Spearfish Canyon in western South Dakota provides one of the best autumn spectacles. Kimberly Talcott lives in Spearfish. She says it’s still early but the fall canvas of colors has begun.
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
newscenter1.tv
Local firefighter brings home national win
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department is always busy serving the community, and a few members take time out of their schedules to compete on the RCFD Combat Challenge Team. This group travels to compete in the Firefighter Challenge, and one member has snagged a national win. Morgan...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets
DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6. “This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no...
hubcityradio.com
Recap of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D.(WNAX)- The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had hundreds of thousands of bikers and visitors again this year, with few incidents. State Director of Emergency Management Tina Titze says the planning for the rally was underway weeks before it started. Titze appeared before the Emergency Response Commission this week. She said...
KEVN
Chance of Strong Storms Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
newscenter1.tv
Housing a major uncertainty for military members at Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Housing is a major issue in the Rapid City area, and perhaps even more so when you don’t get say in where you live. On Thursday, the Ellsworth Housing Office laid out the problem for community members at the quarterly Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition Chow Hall Luncheon.
newscenter1.tv
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
kotatv.com
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Mead and Hunt, the consulting firm contracted to plan and design the Rapid City Regional Airport expansion, presented their concept design to the Airport Board. The plan involves expanding TSA, moving the administrative offices, and enlarging the baggage claim area and concourse from 7...
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
frcheraldstar.com
New 2022 timelines announced for Hot Springs Urban Reconstruction
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Complete Construction workers continue placing concrete on North Chicago Street in front of the Hot Springs Post Office last Friday morning, Sept. 2. According to a spokesman for the SDDOT, it is hoped that the street will be reopened for two-way traffic by Friday, Sept. 23, however the sidewalks may not be completed by then.
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
KEVN
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jolly Lane Greenhouse is full of flowers and new plants at the beginning of summer, but as fall nears, the harvest is ready. The greenhouse will kick off the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival starting on Friday. Now, what do you do with roasted peppers?...
kelo.com
Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
county17.com
Rain chances for the week max out today as high hits low 70s
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The chance for rain and a severe thunderstorm or two this week will max out today as the high returns to the low 70s. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast the high at 72 degrees with the greatest chance of a thunderstorm, at 70%, coming after 1 p.m. Any storms that do pop up will have the potential to become severe, although the risk is relatively low at marginal. The primary risks associated with any of today’s storms will be large hail and damaging winds, according to a hazardous weather outlook.
kotatv.com
People look elsewhere for groceries as prices continue to rise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While it seems that inflation is slowing down, grocery prices are still through the roof. And the US Federal Reserve said that when it comes to food prices, it’s largely out of their control. The cost of food has spiked 11.4% over the past...
