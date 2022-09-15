Hot comments today: Majority of Americans view Biden’s anti-MAGA speech as divisive: poll
thehill.com
A majority of voters say they view President Biden’s speech earlier this month in Philadelphia in which he said the GOP is “dominated, driven and intimidated” by MAGA Republicans as divisive, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shared exclusively with The Hill.
Sixty percent of respondents said Biden’s speech divided the country and held it back, while 40 percent said the speech united the nation and moved it forward. Another 56 percent opposed the address, while 44 percent said they supported it.
Majority of Americans view Biden’s anti-MAGA speech as divisive: poll
The Hill - 2022-09-13 16:04:57
The original article
hammer of the heretic
of course it's divisive. can anyone tell me the last time any liberal said anything that wasn't divisive? that's the whole reason for Trump's ascent to power! Trump was and is the giant middle finger given to the elitist liberals in office, in late night TV, in movies, and in the MSM who have for decades labeled and mocked us "Andy Griffith Americans" with traditional conservative values and morals as deplorables, domestic terrorists, woman haters, fascists, uneducated, superstitious myth worshipers, and threats to democracy. Liberals created Trump with their divisive elitism and hatred toward us average, patriotic Americans. Biden and the merry band of nitwits that make up his administration have done nothing but exacerbate and foment this division.
John Taylor
biden-- is destroying the nation-- and his administration is helping him---- the drugs are coming in through the open borders--and biden is so stupid--- he will not close them
DENNIS T. MENACE
It just shows that him and the democrats are so afraid of Trump and the Republicans that he would say and do anything to try and turn people to the dark side, the democrats have been in controle to long, they had the house and senate while Trump was in the presidentancy and now they controle all three parts!
Karen Fox
It's the only thing he can use to try to get people to vote for Democrats. He hasn't done anything good to brag about. The price for everything is out of control,half the people don't know how they're gonna heat their homes this winter and the rest of the world thinks we're a joke.So he just keeps pushing the maga crap.
BurntToast TTB
Aw but, I thought he was leading in the polls. I thought he was the most popular president in the history of ever. I thought he was supposed to be in the lead and was going to beat Trump again. Lol bunch of morons.
Jose Trujillo
It was very divisive and abusive not to mention insulting. I recommend all Latinos and Hispanics not to vote for any democrats at all.Democrats do not deserve our vote!