Bill Gates warns the world is on track to miss almost all of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals its leaders committed to hitting by 2030.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies.
Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know Anthony Fauci outside the U.S.
Fortune - 2022-09-13 13:03:00
CAROL ENGELS
Gates thinks there are too many people in the world so he doesn’t care how many people die. He’s buying up farm land in America so he can get rid of meat consumption and control what we eat.
Dawn Harrington
He’s a corrupt, criminal, vax pusher with no regard for their safety, has been for years. Philanthropist only if he/his foundations benefit. Not to mention a eugenicist like his daddy before him
Donald Scott
Liars are dangerous people. Especially liars that have world influence, the power of government backing, and billions of dollars to promote the lies.
kris
He belongs in prison. Evil person. Lock him up in the prison and throw away the key. He can talk to the other lunatics about ‘vaccines’ all he wants.
Jules Baby
He's taken the brunt because of his talk about population control and all his dirty "vaccines" abroad. He supports eugenics. He's sick.
Kathy Compton
good. we don't want your World Economic Forum's 2030 agenda of our enslavement to you and taking all our possessions and owning nothing. In other words, take your totalitarianism agenda and shove it!