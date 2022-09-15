Hot comments today: U.S. inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.
Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and ignited fear that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession.
Chief
Definitely the worst president in my 56 years of life. The only one making money these days are corrupt politicians and pharmaceutical CEO s.
dixie
Boy, when I saw the arrogance of the biden administration taking a victory dance on the day the stock market plunged 1,200+ points tells all of us they lie and don’t care how they hurt us financially. We can see and feel what they inflict on us and have the nerve to tell us all is well and we should all celebrate how they’ve hurt us because they are on their way to destroying the US.
Haha
False. we are tapping into reserves to buy him time. then it will go back up again. Recession is getting worse, and the people are getting dumber and more blind to see the problems .
Robert Consoni
There is nothing the Democrates can do to fix this all because of the New Green Deal tactics used by the Democrates to deceive Americans.
Dutchman
We had 1.2% inflation under Trump. Biden thinks he can borrow and spend trillions dollars without getting high inflation. We already had 9.5% inflation, so the fool borrows more, spends more and calls it a inflation reduction act. What an idiot, Biden no clue on anything, nothing but one disaster after another and now it's all Trump or MAGA'S fault.
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
Biden World 🌎 sucks ! Attn Secretary Pete Buttforrent and Secretary Jennifer “EV “ Grantholn high energy fossil fuel prices creates high consumer prices !