Agonized parents deal with a son’s incurable illness in ‘Jasper’ at Off-Broadway’s Pershing Square Signature Center

Common, the actor, rapper and songwriter who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards, will make his Broadway debut in the coveted role of “Junior” in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy. Today’s announcement by the Second Stage Theater completes casting for the play, which begins performances Nov. 30 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater ahead of a Dec. 19 opening night. Earlier this week, the production announced that most of the cast members of the acclaimed 2015 Off Broadway production will reprise their roles for Broadway, including Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas...

