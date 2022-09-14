Agonized parents deal with a son’s incurable illness in ‘Jasper’ at Off-Broadway’s Pershing Square Signature Center

Read full article on original website
Robert LuPone dead at 76: The Sopranos actor and Broadway veteran dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
ROBERT LuPone, a TV veteran who famously appeared on The Sopranos and in numerous Broadway shows, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. LuPone, the brother of famous Broadway actor Patti LuPone, was 76 years old. Born in Brooklyn, LuPone graduated from The Juilliard School in 1968 with a...
As General Hospital Positions ‘Sante’ Perfectly for Lulu’s Return, Emme Rylan Shares a Real-Life Update: ‘Not Crying Anymore, But… ’
Things have been chugging along fairly smoothly for General Hospital’s “Sante,” but lately they’ve hit a bump or two. Despite all of Dante’s assurances that everything’s fine, Sam has understandably been a bit leery about moving into his — and more to the point, Lulu’s — home.
As General Hospital Gives Brando the Hook, Johnny Wactor Speaks Out On His Future in Port Charles
Well, it looks like General Hospital may be turning into a long-awaited sequel to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise because the hook attacker who tried to kill Ava is back — and looking to up the body count!. Today, the would-be serial killer almost claimed...
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
‘Karma’s A Bitch’, ‘Shadow Force’, ‘Swipe NYC’, ‘Unfelt’, ‘Midnight In The Orange Grove’, ‘Love Bomb’, ‘The Disruptors’ Castings; Acquisitions By Gravitas, Virgil, Freestyle, Buffalo 8; More – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Todd (Candyman) and Natasha Henstridge (Species) have been tapped star alongside Isabella Blake-Thomas (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) in the YA supernatural thriller Karma’s a Bitch, which has just wrapped production. Others in the ensemble include Pearce Joza, Terry Hu, Matt Cornett, David Lipper, Rich Ting, Elise Luthman, Notlim Taylor, Abbie Georganna, Pedro Henrique, Eddie McClintock and Fernanda Romero.
Common To Make Broadway Debut In Pulitzer-Winning Play ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’
Common, the actor, rapper and songwriter who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards, will make his Broadway debut in the coveted role of “Junior” in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy. Today’s announcement by the Second Stage Theater completes casting for the play, which begins performances Nov. 30 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater ahead of a Dec. 19 opening night. Earlier this week, the production announced that most of the cast members of the acclaimed 2015 Off Broadway production will reprise their roles for Broadway, including Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops Stunning Make-Up-Free Photos: ‘Yep, This Is Me’
The Emmy winner celebrated her 52nd birthday by sharing her true self with her followers. After being showered with messages on her September 11 birthday, Laura Wright took to Instagram to acknowledge the outpouring of love. But her post became something even deeper and more meaningful than an expression of gratitude. It turned into sort of an inspiring declaration and celebration of genuineness.
Darren Aronofsky visits his old Coney Island middle school
He went from Coney Island to Hollywood. Darren Aronofsky, the award-winning director and producer, was back in the neighborhood Thursday. He paid a visit to his old middle school. CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on how his homecoming made an impact.
