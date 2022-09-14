Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter using electric scooter sought in theft of groceries at Publix
A suspected shoplifter using an electric scooter and his female companion are being sought in the theft of groceries at Publix at Colony Plaza in The Villages. The pair entered the store at about 4 p.m. this past Monday and left with multiple grocery items without paying for them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
suncoastnews.com
No place to call home
Stephanie Haller is living the nightmare. “I wake up every day pinching myself, asking myself, ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming?’” she said. She and her husband, Larry, are homeless. They have been homeless for about a year. They live in the woods. “I’m not a thief....
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
Breaking: Man Shot And Killed In Wooded Area Of SR-52 In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of SR 52 and Colony Rd. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the preliminary investigation suggests that an adult male was walking along the road when he entered the
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Bartow home invasion
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Despite attempt to block testimony, friend of Andrew Joseph III says HCSO advised them to cross I-4
The witness gave an emotional testimony about the events leading up to Joseph's death.
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakeland restaurant violations
Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
1 person dead after shooting in New Port Richy, deputies warn to avoid the area
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Roads in all directions of SR 52 between Shadow Ridge Blvd and Moon Lake Road in New Port Richy are closed as deputies investigate a homicide, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. So far, deputies have learned through a preliminary investigation that an adult...
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Moffitt cancer researcher, firefighter arrested in human trafficking sting: deputies
Hillsborough County deputies arrested three people, including a firefighter and cancer researcher, on human trafficking charges after a week-long investigation, according to a release.
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
Florida officer charged in shooting that paralyzed man
The Broward County state attorney charged a police officer Friday for a 2021 shooting that left a man paralyzed.
Florida woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill roommates, going shopping after thinking she killed both
A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to kill her two roommates on Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a 911 call from a person stating that he was stabbed, and once on the scene, officials found two people that appeared to have been stabbed.
Over $1M worth of cocaine taken off Florida streets after 6-month narcotics investigation, deputies say
Over $1 million worth of cocaine was taken off Florida streets after a 6-month narcotics investigation in Citrus County, deputies said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Sept. 13 and 14
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Sept. 13. Sammie Lee Simmons, 33, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 13 for felony criminal mischief ($200 or less), burglary of unoccupied residence, and resist officer without violence. Bond $11,500.
Comments / 0