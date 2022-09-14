ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

suncoastnews.com

No place to call home

Stephanie Haller is living the nightmare. “I wake up every day pinching myself, asking myself, ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming?’” she said. She and her husband, Larry, are homeless. They have been homeless for about a year. They live in the woods. “I’m not a thief....
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland restaurant violations

Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
LAKELAND, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed on US-19 in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Sept. 13 and 14

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Sept. 13. Sammie Lee Simmons, 33, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 13 for felony criminal mischief ($200 or less), burglary of unoccupied residence, and resist officer without violence. Bond $11,500.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

