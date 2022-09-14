ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Leslie’s Market brings Hispanic history to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tomorrow marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the month we’re celebrating Hispanic culture and contributions. Here in Springfield, there is a supermarket that is more than just a store. It’s a look into Mexican culture and food. Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket has an abundance of items, from authentic Mexican food […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Branson West, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Springfield#Arpa#Project Planning#Ne Springfield#Water Resources#Natural Environment#City Utilities#Cmt#American#The Hatch Foundation#Eda#Midxmidwst
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
WILLARD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KOLR10 News

History radio show talks about Springfield racing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week host John Sellars spoke with Lynn Sanders and Brent Slane about the history of racing in the Ozarks. Sanders and Slane are both members of the Racing Association. Sellars […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Cider Days 2022 has youthful twists for its fall festival

The whole family can say hello to fall at the 24th Cider Days on Historic Walnut Street in downtown Springfield. The two-day festival, Sept. 17-18, will look a lot like it has in previous years, but with a youthful twist. That goes for artists as well as attendees. “We’ve got...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-44 in Springfield on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly crash that slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, of Nixa, Mo., died in the crash. The Springfield Police Department, the investigating agency, said the accident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday during the rush hour and backed-up traffic in both directions for up to five miles for several hours.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fatal Shooting in Springfield

Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to an area in the 1800 block of North Lyon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found Charles Tart, 52, from Springfield, dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they are looking for Robert S. Parmley, 40,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy