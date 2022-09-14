Read full article on original website
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
We’ll tell you like we did last week, Carolina Panthers fans—take a breath. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice on Wednesday simply for rest. The approach to recovery for the sixth-year veteran, who missed 23 of 33 games between 2020 and 2021, has leaned towards taking extended breaks thus far.
Players to Watch: Panthers at Giants
A look at some of the most interesting players to watch during the Week 2 matchup.
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Rondale Moore & Andy Isabella Officially Ruled Out for Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella out for week two against the Raiders. Both receivers have missed the entirety of practices this week. Rondale Moore already missed the first game of the season as he suffered a hamstring injury during practice. Isabella on the other hand did play against the Chiefs but only had one reception for 10 yards. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a strained back, it is not expected to be a lengthy injury, but he will still be unavailable against the Raiders.
From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders' John Simpson
The Las Vegas Raiders' John Simpson had a solid game versus the Los Angeles Chargers and is ready for the Arizona Cardinals.
Injuries Bring New Opportunities for Arizona Wide Receivers
The Arizona Cardinals will enter week two shorthanded from the wide receiver position. With Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella injured plus DeAndre Hopkins suspended, a new group of receivers will have to step up. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders allowed Justin Herbert to throw for 279 yards and three...
D’Andre Swift questionable, Frank Ragnow out for Sunday
The Lions won’t have their starting center and could be without their starting running back as well for Sunday’s matchup with the Commanders. Detroit has listed running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) as questionable and declared center Frank Ragnow (groin/toe) out for Week Two. Swift got back on the...
College GameDay crew picks Auburn vs Penn State
It is nearly time for Auburn and Penn State to start their highly anticipated Week 3 matchup. As one of the biggest nonconference games of the week, the game was featured on ESPN’s College GameDay and the crew picked the game. As expected, the majority of the crew picked...
Week 2 Injury Roundup: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Trending Up
Breaking down the injuries of relevant fantasy players ahead of Week 2.
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to answer what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game.
