ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Rondale Moore & Andy Isabella Officially Ruled Out for Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella out for week two against the Raiders. Both receivers have missed the entirety of practices this week. Rondale Moore already missed the first game of the season as he suffered a hamstring injury during practice. Isabella on the other hand did play against the Chiefs but only had one reception for 10 yards. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a strained back, it is not expected to be a lengthy injury, but he will still be unavailable against the Raiders.
NFL
Yardbarker

Injuries Bring New Opportunities for Arizona Wide Receivers

The Arizona Cardinals will enter week two shorthanded from the wide receiver position. With Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella injured plus DeAndre Hopkins suspended, a new group of receivers will have to step up. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders allowed Justin Herbert to throw for 279 yards and three...
NFL
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift questionable, Frank Ragnow out for Sunday

The Lions won’t have their starting center and could be without their starting running back as well for Sunday’s matchup with the Commanders. Detroit has listed running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) as questionable and declared center Frank Ragnow (groin/toe) out for Week Two. Swift got back on the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Texans#American Football#Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy