The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella out for week two against the Raiders. Both receivers have missed the entirety of practices this week. Rondale Moore already missed the first game of the season as he suffered a hamstring injury during practice. Isabella on the other hand did play against the Chiefs but only had one reception for 10 yards. The 25-year-old has been dealing with a strained back, it is not expected to be a lengthy injury, but he will still be unavailable against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO