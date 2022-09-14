Read full article on original website
Related
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
Yardbarker
Banged-up Buccaneers offense could sputter again against Saints
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's injury was the headline from Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over Dallas, but the Buccaneers are now dealing with their own set of concerns on offense. All five Buccaneers receivers who were targeted on Sunday night showed up on the injury report Wednesday. Chris Godwin (right hamstring) did not practice and isn't likely to play in Week 2, and Russell Gage (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed practice. Mike Evans was limited with a left calf injury, and Breshad Perriman was also limited because of an unspecified knee injury.
Look: Bucs Have Concerning Wednesday Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may hobble into their Week 2 division showdown with the New Orleans Saints. Nearly their entire wide receiver room is listed on Wednesday's injury report. Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman were limited in practice. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage did not practice at all.
Saints Final Injury Report: Week 2
Paulson Adebo won't be playing against the Buccaneers, and Alvin Kamara's status is up in the air. Here's the last look at the Saints final injury report.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Eagles-Vikings player matchups to watch in Week 2
The Eagles (1-0) are hosing the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football in their home opener. Jefferson will always be remembered in Philly as the guy the Eagles could have had but instead drafted Jalen Reagor. That hurts so much because Jefferson is already on a Hall of Fame track in his third NFL season. That’s not hyperbole. In his first two NFL seasons, Jefferson had 196 catches, 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. No other receiver in NFL history has put up those numbers in their first two seasons.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) questionable for Saints versus Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is questionable for Week 2 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was a limited participant all week and there isn't any concern about his status for Sunday's NFC South matchup. In the Saints' opener versus the Atlanta Falcons, Winston completed 23-of-34 passes for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he will face a tougher test against the Buccaneers.
Comments / 0