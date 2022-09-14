The Eagles (1-0) are hosing the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football in their home opener. Jefferson will always be remembered in Philly as the guy the Eagles could have had but instead drafted Jalen Reagor. That hurts so much because Jefferson is already on a Hall of Fame track in his third NFL season. That’s not hyperbole. In his first two NFL seasons, Jefferson had 196 catches, 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. No other receiver in NFL history has put up those numbers in their first two seasons.

