Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Related
How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia. Here's how and where to watch the contest.
Kirby Smart Talks Arik Gilbert's Pathway to More Playing Time
Fans have been asking one question specifically over the last two weeks, Kirby Smart has the answer.
Hogs’ Sam Pittman Wants to Make Committe Larger
Getting some of younger receivers more reps requires better situations.
What Hogs' Coach Sam Pittman Said at Press Conference Wednesday
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's complete press conference Wednesday afternoon talking about running back Dominique Johnson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs ULM Warhawks
Live stats, plays and scoring as the Crimson Tide takes on the Warhawks inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
PHOTOS: Auburn's Tiger Walk before the Penn State game
The Auburn Tigers are focused heading into the Penn State game.
There's Really Only One Way to Get UW Fans Back in the Stadium
The athletic department should reconsider who visits Montlake.
Georgia Bulldogs football releases hype trailer for South Carolina game
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- It's the eve of the 2022 SEC opener for Georgia and the team released its third hype trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 69-second feature titled 'Turn up the heat,' narrated by senior running back Kenny McIntosh.
RELATED PEOPLE
Developing: Star DT Jalen Carter "Banged Up" vs South Carolina
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart told the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network prior to kickoff between South Carolina and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs that star defensive tackle Jalen Carter is "a little banged up" as they get set to kick off in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia has ...
Arik Gilbert not with Georgia football team at South Carolina
Arik Gilbert is not with the Georgia football team ahead of its Week 3 game against South Carolina, according to multiple reports. Gilbert was not seen at No. 1 Georgia's pre-game warm-ups with the tight end group, which included Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, Ryland Goede, and Oscar Delp. ...
5 players stunningly crashed into the goal post on Indiana’s halftime Hail Mary attempt vs. Western Kentucky
Down by seven to Western Kentucky at home with only a few seconds left on the first-half clock, Indiana decided to go for the big play to try to tie the game before halftime Saturday. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, their halftime Hail Mary attempt didn’t work out. Also unfortunately...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on South Carolina in SEC showdown
(13:21, 3Q) Brock Bowers takes a pass 78 yards for a touchdown to give Georgia a 31-0 lead. That one didn't take long for the Bulldogs, as Stetson Bennett hits Bowers over the middle and lets him do the rest of the work on a 78-yard score. It's been all Georgia as the Bulldogs draw closer to another big victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina Gamecocks game day recruiting news and notes
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is in town for an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks. TheBigSpur has also arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium, to cover the showdown with No. 1-ranked Georgia. Before kickoff, Harbor and the other recruits on campus are meeting with South Carolina’s coaches. For updates on...
Comments / 0