Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Georgia Bulldogs football releases hype trailer for South Carolina game

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- It's the eve of the 2022 SEC opener for Georgia and the team released its third hype trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 69-second feature titled 'Turn up the heat,' narrated by senior running back Kenny McIntosh.
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Will Muschamp
#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs
247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks game day recruiting news and notes

Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is in town for an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks. TheBigSpur has also arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium, to cover the showdown with No. 1-ranked Georgia. Before kickoff, Harbor and the other recruits on campus are meeting with South Carolina’s coaches. For updates on...
