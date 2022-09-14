ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Lazard rallies around Packers rookie WR Christian Watson

No one presumably felt worse than Christian Watson after the Packers rookie wideout dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Relegated to the sidelines after suffering an injury during training camp after...
Seattle Seahawks Tight End Battle: Dissly vs. Fant

The Seattle Seahawks have a rare luxury in the NFL, two quality tight ends. Who will emerge as the better option, Noah Fant or Will Dissly?. One area the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of riches is at tight end with Noah Fant and Will Dissly. Which of them will take the lead?
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers

Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
Packers' Thursday injury report provides pessimistic OL update

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been struggling with injuries since the preseason. The unit’s injuries cost the team several important looks on offense in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and seemed pressured on almost every big throw he made. The Packers injury report released Thursday doesn’t bode well for an improved offensive line.
