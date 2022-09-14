Read full article on original website
Related
Boston College right tackle Kevin Cline (knee) out for season
Boston College starting right tackle Kevin Cline sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, ESPN
Yardbarker
Allen Lazard rallies around Packers rookie WR Christian Watson
No one presumably felt worse than Christian Watson after the Packers rookie wideout dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay’s first offensive play of the game in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Relegated to the sidelines after suffering an injury during training camp after...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Tight End Battle: Dissly vs. Fant
The Seattle Seahawks have a rare luxury in the NFL, two quality tight ends. Who will emerge as the better option, Noah Fant or Will Dissly?. One area the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of riches is at tight end with Noah Fant and Will Dissly. Which of them will take the lead?
Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News
The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
RELATED PEOPLE
College GameDay crew picks Auburn vs Penn State
It is nearly time for Auburn and Penn State to start their highly anticipated Week 3 matchup. As one of the biggest nonconference games of the week, the game was featured on ESPN’s College GameDay and the crew picked the game. As expected, the majority of the crew picked...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Packers
Bears OC Luke Getsy was pleased with Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotating at right guard in Week 1 but wouldn’t say whether the trend will continue: “Fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision yet. We’ll keep going with whatever we feel is best each week, and we’ll take it 1 day at a time.” (Brad Biggs)
Packers.com
Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
Yardbarker
Packers' Thursday injury report provides pessimistic OL update
The Green Bay Packers offensive line has been struggling with injuries since the preseason. The unit’s injuries cost the team several important looks on offense in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and seemed pressured on almost every big throw he made. The Packers injury report released Thursday doesn’t bode well for an improved offensive line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texans vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: 3 players upgraded
The Houston Texans upgraded the participation status of three players on Thursday’s injury report, the second of three injury reports ahead of the team’s Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Texans upgraded defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) from DNP to limited, defensive lineman Rasheem...
Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for one of NFL’s oldest rivalry matchups vs Bears on Sunday night
The Green Bay Packers are currently in need of a win badly. Yes, it is only Week 2. But with
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Aaron Rodgers says ‘communication’ is biggest issue between him and Green Bay Packers receivers
Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers seems to like his 2022 wide receiver corps. However, he plans to hold them
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekly Fantasy Football rankings: Top QB, RB, WR and TE options in Week 2
The 2022 NFL season has arrived and that means it’s time for fantasy managers to start putting their lineups together.
NFL・
Comments / 0