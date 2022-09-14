ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
