Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'
Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
Mike Tyson Smokes Weed On The Sidewalk With WWE Hall Of Famer
Ric Flair certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement. "The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to share a video of him smoking blunts with fellow cannabis entrepreneur and boxing legend Mike Tyson outside of TAO Chicago, a popular and haunted nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood. "Ric Flair Drip,...
Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
Anderson Silva defends Paul brothers: ‘These kids opened the door for everybody’
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t carrying the MMA community on his shoulders when he meets influencer turned boxer Jake Paul. If anything, Silva credits Paul and his older brother Logan Paul for helping guys like him find a new avenue for fighting. On Oct. 29, he’ll face Jake Paul and get another chance to do what he loves.
Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio signs for PFL in hopes of joining $1m-winning MMA season with debut in November
MUHAMMAD ALI'S grandson Biaggio has signed with the Professional Fighters League in the hopes of launching a succesful MMA career. The former American football prospect began training in 2020 and has a 1-1 record in the cage, winning in August. His brother Nico Ali Walsh, 22, is currently a 6-0...
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
Eddie Hearn predicts Jake Paul victory over former UFC champion Anderson Silva
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted that Jake Paul will defeat Anderson Silva when the pair square off in a boxing match in October.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out each man he has fought, while Silva is a former UFC champion with a 3-1 pro boxing record. Silva’s MMA record has been inconsistent in recent years, but the 47-year-old is seen by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The Brazilian’s seven-year run as UFC middleweight champion remains the longest in the history of the company. The corresponding 16-fight...
Canelo Alvarez favored ahead of Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will resume their rivalry with a trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on
Chandler: Nate Diaz’s Exit Proves The UFC Is The Place To Be
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes that Nate Diaz‘s future plans says a lot about where the promotion stands in combat sports. At UFC 279 this past weekend, Diaz fought out his UFC contract ahead of a venture into the world of free agency. Having consistently requested his release or final fight, hinting at other ventures such as boxing bout with YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul, the Stockton native was matched with undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.
Chael Sonnen Heard A Rumor That Diaz Brothers Will Face Paul Brothers On Same Card
Chael Sonnen is stoking the fire of fight rumors. When it comes to combat sports recently there have been a handful of fighters that are making much more than anyone else. These fighters have the popularity and the skills to draw big numbers, whether it be in boxing or MMA. Two of these big earners are Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
Jermall Charlo's Trainer is Still Hoping For Golovkin vs. Charlo Unification
Spending the better part of his 2022 schedule sequestered on the sidelines wasn't exactly in the plans for Jermall Charlo. The WBC middleweight belt holder and former two-division champion, was originally scheduled to return to the ring this past June, in a homecoming bout against Maciej Sulecki. Yet, in the...
Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
Canelo Alvarez Becomes Excel Sports Management’s First Boxing Client
Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has signed with Excel Sports Management. The 32-year-old, who fights this weekend in Las Vegas against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin, is the agency’s first boxing client, joining a roster that includes Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter. Excel will manage the undisputed super middleweight champion in endeavors outside of fight contracts. That includes sponsorships, of course, but could also mean licensing opportunities, memorabilia, media, events and new IP built around the boxer, said Excel vice president Michael Fonseca, who will represent Alvarez. As an example, he referenced The Match,...
Mickey Gall says he has not been released by the UFC: “Don’t believe everything you read”
Mickey Gall has claimed that he has not been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, contrary to recent reports. Mixed martial arts fans were first introduced to Mickey Gall way back in 2016 when he was lined up as the man to welcome CM Punk into the UFC. After submitting the former WWE champion in just over two minutes, Gall went on to defeat Sage Northcutt before a frustrating 3-5 run that ended in a quick TKO loss to Mike Malott back in April.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
MMA Reporter Documents Journey Preparing For His First Fight
In an effort to better understand the trials that fighters go through in their careers, MMA reporter John Hyon Ko has started training with the ultimate goal of competing in an MMA bout himself. A Senior MMA Correspondent with The AllStar, Ko is chronicling his experience via video blog as...
