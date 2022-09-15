Hot comments today: A woman was arrested using DNA from her rape kit. She's now suing San Francisco
A San Francisco woman whose DNA from a sexual assault examination was used by police five years later to arrest her in connection with an unrelated property crime, spurring a backlash and attempts to ban the practice, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city.
The woman, who is in her 20s and is referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed Monday, said police assured her when she reported a sexual assault in November 2016 that her DNA wouldn't be used for purposes outside the investigation.
LA Times - 2022-09-13 12:00:51
Lita Charie
some of you are missing a HUGE point. suspects are ASKED for consent to take DNA. the DNA obtained for the SA kit was for the SA. unless the woman gave explicit consent to have her DNA collected for this specific case, they violated her rights. this doesn't mean she's above the law, but what they did is basically a search without a warrant. it is highly unethical and illegal. if she was a suspect, they should have gotten consent to collect her DNA for this specific instance. she wasn't a suspect when she gave her DNA the first time. it isn't a free for all. what they did is wrong, even if she 100% committed the crime. it was dropped because they violated her constitutional rights. it's that simple.
Rocdastar
I think, DNA should be used to resolve crimes, even if it means, that DNA would prove incriminating allegations against a victim. once in compliance with law officials? You can't tell them, what they can, and cannot do. No one has the right to manipulate evidence for any purpose, in regards to solving a crime. If she got caught, by her own DNA? That's her problem. She shouldn't win that lawsuit. We're tired of these people, who are crime driven, and getting away with crimes, they should be indicted for.
Bionica In Pielexia
I was finger printed for many jobs I'm sure they're still in the database too. Don't commit crimes. 🤷♀️✌️If you did any kind of ancestry DNA tests it's probably stored somewhere as well.
nick mckinnon
this victim that submitted her DNA evidence is just pissed off because they used her DNA to tie her to what must have been a felony property crime AKA burglary that probably never would have been solved without the DNA. so she's not pissed that they used her DNA, she's pissed because she got caught. so if the police have your DNA for whatever reason if you have nothing to hide you shouldn't mind them checking it. just like the millions of innocent Americans that are required to be fingerprinted for whatever reason that goes into a database and if your fingerprint matches a homicide or a burglary then guess what you're caught. so no tears for you little lady , go serve your time
Danielle Omo
They violated her 4th Amendment Right. everyone saying "she shouldn't have done a crime" a) didn't read the article showing the charges were dropped, and b) clearly don't care about their constitutional rights, and I'm guessing love the fascists boots down their throats.
Kristine
This is the exact reason I will Never EVER give up my DNA. We leave DNA everywhere. DNA transfers. What if I spit in the ground and someone gets murdered there later. Now my DNA that I volunteered at a different time is going to connect me...NO way jose