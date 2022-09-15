Hot comments today: Joe Biden Warns Of 'Really Difficult 2 Years' If GOP Wins House And Senate
President Joe Biden on Monday warned the remaining two years of his presidency will be tough if the Republican Party wins control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.
Speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Boston, Biden said that unless Democrats maintain control of the House and Senate, it will be near impossible to pass any legislation.
Michael Antonio
The sad part is that you still have Democrat voters ready to go to the polls and vote Democrat. Yet, sit around complaining how expensive everything is.
jk 8100
Yeah, difficult for you to continue to destroy this country. I hope people have opened their eyes these past two years. This is coming from a former diehard democrat.
Jenn
The comment about the veto pen says it all. Biden NEVER has or NEVER will work with Republicans on anything. He is the WORST resident in HISTORY.
Amanda H
No WE have endured almost 2 yrs of HELL! Biden is so scared 😱 because he knows he will go down as- THE WORST PRESIDENT IN MODERN HISTORY 💯💯
Wilts
We have had a really difficult almost two years under the Biden Administration. Chaotic border, out of control crime due to progressive judges and prosecutors and high inflation are making things bad around the country.
LUVINLIFE❤
bawhahahaha OMG I am peeing my pants!!!! NO HE DIDN'T!! Please someone take this fool to the basement and chain the door shut!!!!