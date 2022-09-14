Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Related
depauliaonline.com
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank
Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
cohaitungchi.com
BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!)
Searching for what to do in Chicago this October? Here are the best things to do in Chicago in October 2022 (from a local). You are reading: Things to do in chicago october 2022 | BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!) October is a...
foodgressing.com
Best Chicago Japanese Restaurants 2022 – New Spots
Chicago is home to a plethora of top notch Japanese restaurants Here’s a few that standout as best Chicago Japanese restaurants that are new and worth checking out. Hinoki Sushiko, recently recognized by Michelin as part of their 2022 “Chicago New Discoveries” list, provides a distinctive, dual concept by talented Chef Gustavo Barahona (formerly of Katana) and Beverage Director Zak Sherman.
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chicagoonthecheap.com
St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest Chicago
It’s that time of year when Chicagoans welcome the autumn season with polka, lederhosen and lots and lots of beer. St. Alphonsus Church celebrates its 20th annual Oktoberfest Chicago with Bavarian food, live music and craft beer tasting on September 23-25, 2022. A vibrant part of Chicago’s German community...
Tory Lanez and August Alsina show no love during tour stop in Chicago
Commedian Rip Micheals of Wild ‘N Out Fame brought his Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam to his hometown of Chicago on Sept. 17, 2022. The Arie Crown Theatre was brimming with fans ready to laugh with the comedians and swoon over their favorite R&B stars. Based...
TMZ.com
Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too
Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
fox32chicago.com
Lakeview Taco Fest returns Saturday and Sunday for its 9th year
Head on out to Chicago's northern neighborhood Lake View for the 9th annual Taco Fest. Eat some grub and vote on the best taco in Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago
Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
Hiplet Ballerinas are back in Chicago to dazzle audiences with dance fusion
Hiplet Tour Chicago kicks off Saturday at the Logan Center for the Arts and the dancers are going to put it all on the stage.
WGNtv.com
What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?
I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
959theriver.com
FoxFire Isn’t Just Nick’s Favorite Steakhouse…It’s One of the Best in the State!
You hear me talk about Foxfire nearly every single day. Sure, I’m a paid endorser, but I wouldn’t be if I didn’t think what they do there on State Street in downtown Geneva is amazing. Maybe you think I’m blowing smoke?! Well, don’t take my word for it then!
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Positive reviews for new Oak Lawn Fall Music Fest
A little rain on Sunday afternoon was the only damper on Oak Lawn’s three-day annual festival, which was renamed Oak Lawn Fall Musical Festival this year. Fifteen of the top local bands, from American English to Radio Ga-Ga, played a variety of music genres on three stages over the three days from Sept. 9-11.
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
wgnradio.com
Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World
Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin with overnight crowds in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue to bring big crowds to The Loop.There were fireworks set off in the street, a car parade of people waving flags and eventually people got out of their cars and walked.Chicago police announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.With the holiday on Friday, police say they are working to make sure celebrations are safe, particularly people who want to drive in a car caravan through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
Comments / 2