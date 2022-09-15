Hot comments today: “The most BEAUTIFUL woman” Brittney Griner couldn’t hold back tears on National TV after ex-wife changed gown SEVEN times
Two well-known professional basketball players, Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson, had a volatile, short-lived romance that appeared to end the same way it began: with drama. It is hilarious to think that Johnson tried on seven different gowns during the whole wedding preparation before settling on the one to wear to the ceremony.
The lengthy legal procedure that has kept Brittney Griner detained in Russia for many months intensified in August when a Russian court sentenced her to nine years in prison. Throughout Griner’s arrest and imprisonment, Glory Johnson has continued to stand by her. When Johnson and Griner’s marriage unexpectedly ended, it threw the couple’s and their families’ life for a whirl. This pairing of two very competitive sportsmen also raised challenging questions like gender mixing, domestic abuse of same-sex spouses, professional sports regulations, and society’s focus on celebrities as role models.