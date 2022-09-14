Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
HCSO: 3 shot during party at rental property with nearly 200 people
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large party at a rental property in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Bridgemeadows Lane, which is near Clay Road and the Grand Parkway. Gonzalez said about...
1 killed, another stabbed during botched robbery at illegal game room, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed during a botched robbery of an illegal game room in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Dell Dale Street near the East Freeway. Deputies responded to...
fox26houston.com
Family seeking justice after father of 3 shot to death in southwest side motel room
HOUSTON - Family members say Sammie Robinson began texting a woman on August 27. They were going to meet in person for the first time on Friday, September 2. That would be the last day of Robinson's life. Now, his three kids are left without a father and loved ones...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Video shows robbery victims following suspect’s getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston
A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands. Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times. Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn’t believe what they saw while driving...
Man convicted of assault accused of throwing his own baby in dumpster, HPD says
The 40-year-old father allegedly tossed the baby, who is less than a year old, into a dumpster and told the child's mother she wouldn't find him.
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Surveillance photo shows suspect vehicle
HOUSTON (CW39) The reward has now been doubled, as law enforcement tries to track down a killer. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 8:00 a.m., a victim was shot and killed in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane in Houston. During the incident, the victim was in the driveway standing beside his vehicle when the suspect(s) shot him. Video surveillance captured what looks like a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust leaving the scene.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
KHOU
One dead, another wounded in shooting in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in north Harris County Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. One of those shooting victims has died. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman first tweeted about it shortly after 6 p.m. He...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
1971 Houston cold case gets new resources
HOUSTON — Houston police are re-opening the case of an African American man murdered in the 1970s. It's part of a million-dollar grant to solve cold cases where civil rights were violated. Outside the big city, in an area known for ranchlands and cattle, a family raising ten kids...
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
Man with walker dragged after being hit by car on Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said a man with a walker was walking across the street Friday morning when he was hit by a car on Westheimer near Lazy Hollow, but then dragged nearly a mile to Dunvale. This happened just before 5:45 a.m. heading east.
Click2Houston.com
$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex...
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly Third Ward shooting in April
HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in April. The juvenile suspect, whose identity cannot be released, has since been charged with murder. On April 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot located at...
Woman allegedly shot ex-boyfriend during physical fight in southeast Houston
The woman told investigators that her ex-boyfriend went into her home, and they got into a fight before she shot him in fear for her safety, police said.
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
Comments / 0