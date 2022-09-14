ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Surveillance video helps crack the case

HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tierwester
cw39.com

Surveillance photo shows suspect vehicle

HOUSTON (CW39) The reward has now been doubled, as law enforcement tries to track down a killer. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 8:00 a.m., a victim was shot and killed in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane in Houston. During the incident, the victim was in the driveway standing beside his vehicle when the suspect(s) shot him. Video surveillance captured what looks like a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust leaving the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

One dead, another wounded in shooting in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in north Harris County Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. One of those shooting victims has died. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman first tweeted about it shortly after 6 p.m. He...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KHOU

1971 Houston cold case gets new resources

HOUSTON — Houston police are re-opening the case of an African American man murdered in the 1970s. It's part of a million-dollar grant to solve cold cases where civil rights were violated. Outside the big city, in an area known for ranchlands and cattle, a family raising ten kids...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man with walker dragged after being hit by car on Westheimer, HPD says

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said a man with a walker was walking across the street Friday morning when he was hit by a car on Westheimer near Lazy Hollow, but then dragged nearly a mile to Dunvale. This happened just before 5:45 a.m. heading east.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy