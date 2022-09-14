ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fortune

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
outsidemagazine

Yvon Chouinard No Longer Owns Patagonia

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On the eve of its 50th anniversary, Patagonia, one of the nation’s most innovative and ethical corporations, is under new ownership. The outdoor apparel maker, founded in 1973...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Patagonia Founder Gives Away Entire Company to Save the Planet

A billionaire has given away his multibillion-dollar company, and this time it isn’t to furtively advance conservative politics. Together with his family, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has offloaded the outdoor clothing business to a trust and a nonprofit, with the goal of fighting climate change and conserving land. The company, reportedly worth some $3 billion, will also donate all of its profits to those same causes. That could equate to an additional $100 million or so each year. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Read it at New York Times
ENVIRONMENT
TMZ.com

Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness

Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of America

Everest Base Camp Imperiled by Climate Change

Kathmandu, Nepal — Mount Everest base camp, a sprawling tent village that is home away from home during climbing season for hundreds of aspiring summiteers and support staff, may soon be on the move. Nepalese officials say they are considering the move to a lower elevation because the Khumbu...
ENVIRONMENT
worldanimalnews.com

Conservation Groups File A New Lawsuit Aiming To Protect Grizzly Bears From Cattle Ranchers In Montana’s Paradise Valley

Nine conservation organizations filed a lawsuit yesterday to challenge the U.S. Forest Service’s 2021 decision to authorize expanded livestock grazing on six allotments on the east side of Montana’s Paradise Valley. The allotments lie just north of Yellowstone National Park in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Several of the...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced.“The framers of the compact — and water leaders since...
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Patagonia Owner's Move to Give Away Company Draws Criticism

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard made big news on Sept. 14 when he took to Twitter to announce that he had donated his $3 billion company to a specially designed trust and nonprofit organization. "Hey, friends, we just gave our company to planet Earth. OK, it’s more nuanced than that, but...
BUSINESS
msn.com

Sustainable Hiking Tips + Planning Guide for Eco-Hikers

Take to the trails as a true eco-warrior with these sustainable hiking tips and planning guide!. If you’ve spent more than 2 minutes on this website you’ll probably realise we’re pretty big fans of hiking. Heck, we’re pretty fanatical. Hiking helps you appreciate your surroundings, makes...
HOBBIES

