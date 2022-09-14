Read full article on original website
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Oktoberfest, Pumpkin Beers You Can Try in Northern Colorado This Fall
To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Which Passes Do You Need to Enjoy Colorado Ski Resorts?
There's nothing more Colorado than skiing (or snowboarding) down a mountain. Unfortunately, it's also not cheap. While single-day tickets are an option, multi-resort season passes, although expensive, can help you make the most of your slope adventures. Read on to see which ones you can get — and where they'll take you in Colorado.
This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’
If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
Oldest National Parks in America: How Old are Colorado’s National Parks?
In 1872, the U.S. government signed the Yellowstone National Park Act into law and created what the National Park Service (NPS) refers to as "the world's first true national park." Today, there are thousands of national parks throughout the world, and four of them — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Black...
The Magic Of Christmas Returns to Colorado’s Gaylord Rockies Resort
The holidays will be here before we know it. If you're looking for a great way to spend this Christmas with family (and friends too), the Gaylord Rockies is gearing up for the return of one of the greatest (if not, the greatest) holiday experiences the state of Colorado has to offer.
Colorado Pot Prices Reach Historic Low Making for Cheap Buzz
You'll be delighted to know you can now purchase marijuana in Colorado while enjoying huge savings. Your friendly local Colorado weed producers are striving to provide excellent products while simultaneously keeping prices low. They're succeeding. Colorado prices are at a record low. Great Weed at Affordable Prices. According to Westword,...
Colorado Moms Share Unsettling Things Kids Said to Them
They say that kids say the darnedest things. In fact, you may remember a TV show that used that phrase as its title which featured young humans saying whimsical things that came off the top of their little heads, which made for pretty great entertainment. However, sometimes the things that...
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes
An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
Colorado’s Minimum Wage is Increasing in 2023, Are You Here for It?
Colorado is getting a new minimum wage in 2023 and there are varying opinions on the matter. According to a press release from the office of Governor Jared Polis, Colorado will be increasing its minimum wage by 8.68% starting January 1, 2023. Why Is Colorado Increasing the Minimum Wage?. Living...
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
Colorado Grandmother and 12-Year Old Boy Viciously Attacked By Pit Bulls
It's a troubling story that is all too familiar. A 12-year-old Colorado boy and his 89-year-old grandmother were hospitalized after being attacked by a pair of pit bulls Wednesday in Golden. Critically Injured Boy Escapes Attack To Call For Help. According to the Golden Police Department, despite his injuries, the...
Don’t Stop The Press: The Last Colorado Town Printing News by Linotype
A small Colorado town is keeping an old tradition alive by printing its news via Linotype. According to a report from Smithsonian Magazine, the last linotype in operation in America and maybe even the world can be found in Saguache, Colorado. What is A Linotype?. Before technology advanced to the...
10 Reasons Colorado Residents Want People to Stop Moving to Our State
Pollsters have been calling around Colorado asking residents and voters about the states growing population, and most of the feedback indicated many residents feel the same about growing numbers in the Centennial State. KDVR recently shared data collected from internet surveys and telephone calls that show growing concern over the...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Colorado Highway + Charged at Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid-September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
