Coastal Carolina's Trey Crenshaw wins Golfweek Fall Challenge in record fashion

The Post and Courier
Andrews overcomes five turnovers to down cross-county rival Waccamaw
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Andrews kept turning the ball over to keep Waccamaw in the game, but in the end, the Yellow Jackets were too much for the Warriors. Andrews downed Waccamaw, 30-16, despite committing five turnovers and 10 penalties at Waccamaw High School on Sept. 16. “We did not...
The Post and Courier
Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups
Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
The Post and Courier
“It was my lucky day,” says Kingstree lottery winner
COLUMBIA, SC (September 15, 2022) – Extra effort paid off for a Kingstree woman. Instead of buying a lottery ticket while she was in the grocery store, she went in the store next door and got a ticket that won her $300,000. “It was my lucky day,” the winner...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Quick win in Charleston school case shows AG's power to keep government in line
Well, that certainly was easy. All it took was a single threatening letter from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, and the Charleston County School Board folded — quietly conducted a do-over Monday of votes that Superintendent Don Kennedy acknowledged were taken in violation of the state’s open meetings law.
The Post and Courier
Assault rifle shooting spree results arrest of Georgetown man
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was arrested early Sept. 17 after he allegedly fired an assault rifle into a residence and at passing vehicles then barricaded himself in a house. Elliot McLeod, 24, of Georgetown was arrested on charges of aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into...
The Post and Courier
Florida mother of 'Baby Boy Horry' pleads guilty to lesser charge weeks before trial
CONWAY — A former Coastal Carolina University student who gave birth to a baby boy and hid his body in woods outside of Conway more than a decade ago pleaded guilty to a lesser charge just weeks before her murder trial was set to begin. Jennifer Sahr, now 34...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach officials consider selling land for proposed surf park to developer
MYRTLE BEACH — Land owned by the city of Myrtle Beach could be sold to a developer to build an amphitheater and South Carolina’s first man-made surf park if the City Council approves ordinance at its Sept. 27 meeting. In May 2020, Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved...
The Post and Courier
'Shoe Us The Love' campaign underway in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — Saint Frances Animal Center is collecting gently used shoes not only to raise funds for the shelter, but to help small business people in places such as Haiti, Botswana and Cambodia. Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event, the "Shoe Us The Love" shoe drive,...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30
• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant police close streets, creek near Wando Dock for barricaded boater
MOUNT PLEASANT — Police waved off paddle boaters and kayakers from Shem Creek on the morning of Sept. 16 as police confronted a barricaded boater on Wando Dock. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street.
The Post and Courier
Three injured in unrelated gunshot incidents
Two incidents in which a total of three people were shot early on Sept. 10, in the Kingstree area are under investigation but are not related, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. Deputies first responded to a shooting on Oakwood Road. A short time later, deputies received a call...
The Post and Courier
Horry County convenience store owner charged with 4 counts of tax evasion
CONWAY — A Conway business owner has been arrested on allegations he evaded state taxes by underreporting more than $2 million in sales at his Short Stop convenience store located off of S.C. 905. Prem Kumar Akkineni, the 36-year-old owner of Akkineni LLC, was charged Sept. 16 in state...
The Post and Courier
Driver dislodged nearly 30 feet following high-speed pursuit
A South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report indicates that a motorist of a stolen vehicle who tried eluding Berkeley County police on the afternoon of Sept. 12 was catapulted about 28 feet after losing control and hitting a tree on Copper Store Road in Moncks Corner. The driver— who didn't...
The Post and Courier
New proposed ordinance in Horry County would limit use of fireworks in certain areas
CONWAY — Horry County officials are considering an new ordinance that would limit the use of fireworks on public property and at certain times on private property in urban areas. The Horry County Public Safety Committee ultimately approved the proposed ordinance during its Sept. 13 meeting. The ordinance will...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County jail deputy arrested after inmate claims she aided in assault
A detention deputy was arrested on accusations she aided in the assault of an inmate earlier this week at the Charleston County jail. Shannon Burden was charged Sept. 15 with misconduct in office. The detention deputy was also fired from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office where she has worked since 2018, spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
