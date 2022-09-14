Read full article on original website
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault
A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
Click10.com
BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Florida officer charged in shooting that paralyzed man
The Broward County state attorney charged a police officer Friday for a 2021 shooting that left a man paralyzed.
Click10.com
BSO seeks woman who may have info on man who attacked mother at grocery store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who may have information that could help them find a man who attacked and robbed a mother shopping with her three children at a North Lauderdale grocery store last month. The crime occurred around 4:15...
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
Florida teen caught on camera in ‘violent robbery’ of 79-year-old woman, police say
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the 'violent robbery' of a 79-year-old woman in West Palm Beach.
Click10.com
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
bulletin-news.com
Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars
One of the more than 20 unconnected counts that the 14-year-old passenger in the stolen automobile that was involved in a fatal collision in Oakland Park has pled not guilty to. He is also accused of trespassing and leaving the scene of the accident that killed 35-year-old mother-of-three Maria Tellez...
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
NBC Miami
Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police
After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...
NBC Miami
Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek
A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
Click10.com
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
cbs12.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
cw34.com
18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
bulletin-news.com
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
As police searched for suspects, family and friends of one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park recognized the victim as a local rapper. Monday just after midnight, a gunshot took place next to a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Two men and...
Click10.com
Driver arrested, 2 passengers at large after vehicle pursuit through Miami-Dade, Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested at least one suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening. Officers say two other suspects are still at large. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police officers located the white Honda Civic while traveling north...
