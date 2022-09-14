ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault

A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Woman arrested for attacking 11-year-old girl near Dania Beach school

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A mother has been arrested after joining in after her daughter attacked another girl near a school in Dania Beach, authorities confirmed Friday. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
bulletin-news.com

Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars

One of the more than 20 unconnected counts that the 14-year-old passenger in the stolen automobile that was involved in a fatal collision in Oakland Park has pled not guilty to. He is also accused of trespassing and leaving the scene of the accident that killed 35-year-old mother-of-three Maria Tellez...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Woman Accused in Shooting, Caught with Counterfeit Cash: Police

After a simmering family dispute ended with gunfire in Sunrise, a 23-year-old woman is facing charges for the shooting and for having counterfeit cash, police said. Jenny Jasmine Joseph was arrested Monday after firing a single gunshot from the second-floor walkway of the Shamrock Apartments that shattered the rear driver’s side window of a Toyota as it drove away, according to the police report.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Miami

Two-county police pursuit ends in bailout, one arrest in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A two-county high-speed pursuit through South Florida streets and highways ended Thursday afternoon with a bailout and an arrest in western Broward County.Florida Highway Patrol cruisers had been in pursuit of a reported stolen white Honda Civic when the driver pulled into a Lauderhill apartment complex. Three people were then seen getting out of the car and running away from police at Lauderhill Point apartments in the 3100 block of NW 19th Street. Police set up a perimeter and arrested the driver. He was later transported to TGK. Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade police located the Honda traveling north on the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Community Policy