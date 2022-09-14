ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Riemersma, Ochs Have Career-Best Outings in Win Over USM

JACKSONVILLE- Career-best performances from Sophie Riemersma and Claire Ochs led Jacksonville State to a 3-1 win over Southern Miss in Friday's JSU Invitational at the Pete Mathews Coliseum. That victory over the Golden Eagles improves JSU's record to 12-0 on the season and sets up a potential undefeated matchup on Saturday night.
JSU Sweeps Jackson State, Moves to 11-0

JACKSONVILLE – The Gamecock volleyball squad cruised to another sweep on Friday morning at the Pete Mathews Coliseum as they defeated Jackson State 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-21) in the opening match of the JSU Invitational. "I thought our offense carried us today," Jacksonville State head coach Todd Garvey said...
lakelubbers.com

Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
WJTV 12

Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
prentissheadlight.com

Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man

The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to murder on 4th Avenue West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West. On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman found shot to death inside car

A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday around midnight when she was struck by gunfire while driving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was found in her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Collins said police received a call of shots fired around midnight, then another call...
WLBT

High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges

Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
