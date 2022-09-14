ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

WESH

Teen arrested after woman shot during robbery in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting during a robbery early Friday afternoon. Apopka police responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near Plymouth Rock Place and W. Summit Street where one victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries. Apopka High School, being a few blocks away from the shooting, was placed on secure, bringing everybody inside until being given an all clear.
APOPKA, FL
Eustis, FL
Eustis, FL
villages-news.com

Villager sentenced after stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication

A Villager has been sentenced in a case in which he was charged with stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication. John R. Cooney, 73, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was placed on probation for a year and a half after pleading no contest to a charge of grand theft this past week in Sumter County Court. A charge of burglary was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home

A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
OCALA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Teen arrested for stealing BMW parked at 7-Eleven in Leesburg

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a BMW from a 7-Eleven in Leesburg. Jaylin Barnes, 18, of Leesburg was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and grand theft auto. He was tracked down after the Aug. 30 snatching of...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary

A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
WILDWOOD, FL

