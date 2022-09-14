Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman charged with attempted first degree murder, accused of stabbing two victims
A 30-year-old Ocala woman is facing felony charges for attempted first degree murder in connection with a double stabbing that occurred inside a local residence on Friday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the incident location on SE 70th Terrace in...
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg driver tracked down after outrunning Fruitland Park police
A Leesburg driver has been tracked down after outrunning Fruitland Park police. Erick D. Smith, 36, was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a warrant charging him with a third-degree felony county of fleeing to elude law enforcement. He is free on $2,000 bond. A Fruitland Park officer...
WESH
Teen arrested after woman shot during robbery in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting during a robbery early Friday afternoon. Apopka police responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near Plymouth Rock Place and W. Summit Street where one victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries. Apopka High School, being a few blocks away from the shooting, was placed on secure, bringing everybody inside until being given an all clear.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced after stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication
A Villager has been sentenced in a case in which he was charged with stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication. John R. Cooney, 73, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was placed on probation for a year and a half after pleading no contest to a charge of grand theft this past week in Sumter County Court. A charge of burglary was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
Angry Florida teen shoots woman’s car 7 times in road-rage incident, deputies say
An alleged 18-year-old gunman was arrested less than an hour after authorities said he opened fire on a woman during a road-rage incident Thursday morning.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home
A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
palmcoastobserver.com
Deputies arrest fugitive, seize 219 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop for broken headlight
A traffic stop that began for a burned out headlight ended with deputies seizing 219 grams of fentanyl and arresting a fugitive wanted in Volusia County and Orange County. “Sometimes, the small things lead to big things." — RICK STALY, Flagler County sheriff. A Flagler County deputy pulled over a...
leesburg-news.com
Teen arrested for stealing BMW parked at 7-Eleven in Leesburg
A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a BMW from a 7-Eleven in Leesburg. Jaylin Barnes, 18, of Leesburg was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and grand theft auto. He was tracked down after the Aug. 30 snatching of...
WESH
Police: Multi-vehicle Daytona Beach crash seriously injures 1 person
The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue, according to police. WESH 2's Claire Metz reports one person was transported as a trauma alert. The person has been...
One person injured in shooting near Apopka High School campus
APOPKA, Fla. — A local high school was placed on secure status while police investigated a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and North Maine Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Investigators said one...
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary
A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
Winter Park teen accused of bringing gun to school previously accused of breaking into middle school
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Court records show that a Winter Park High School student accused of bringing a gun and bullets to school this week was previously accused of breaking into a middle school campus. The 15-year-old boy, who Channel 9 is not naming because he is underage, appeared...
