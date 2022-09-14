Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont
KILLINGTON, Vt. — For the first time since 2018, the FOX US Open of Mountain Biking returns to Vermont this weekend. The last time the country's largest downhill race of its kind came to the green mountain state, Neko Mulally took home the victory. The 29-year-old is looking to do the same this year.
glensfallschronicle.com
Minky Mink taps locals to model
Minky Mink, the downtown Glens Falls women’s clothing boutique, is featuring local women modeling its clothes on its website and Instagram. “We do high-style fashion photo shoots every month & love photographing women from our community. We invite you to reach out & work with us,” Minky Mink exclaims on its website. “Anybody can do it.”
World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
Middlebury Campus
Queer-owned, all-natural wine shop opens in downtown Middlebury
New Addison County residents Danielle Pattavina and Erika Dunyak recently opened an all-natural wine store in downtown Middlebury. Located at 48 Main Street, Schmetterling Wine Shop welcomed the public through its doors in early July. As a queer couple living down Route 22A in Shoreham, Vermont, Pattavina said their business is “a queer-owned natural wine shop spinning and selling vinyl.”
newportdispatch.com
North Troy author’s children’s book chosen for Rutland Story Walk
NEWPORT — Northeast Kingdom author Tanya Sousa children’s picture book, Tossing Stars, is “Come Alive Outside”’s newest Trail Tale. The book will be on display on the lower Georgetti Trail in Rutland until October 1. Kids and adults are invited to walk the trail and...
compassvermont.com
Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
hwy.co
Your Guide to the Haunted Wilson Castle in Vermont
If you’re interested in exploring Vermont’s spookiest hidden places, you must put Wilson Castle on your list. Located deep in the hills of Proctor, Vermont, its history and hauntings are spine-chilling. These include stories of “shadow people,” a figure poking its head around corners, and creepy photos.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
Look to the sky above Glens Falls, and it won't be long before you see a whole range of bright colors. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is on its way back to the southern Adirondacks.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
WNYT
Albany Med laying off dozens of workers
Albany Med is eliminating 37 positions, and won’t fill several others. CEO Dennis McKenna says the hospital has an “unprecedented” $66 million year-to-date operating loss. The hospital says the positions were mostly non-clinical, and frontline workers were not affected. They say all affected workers will get severance...
WCAX
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
Heavy traffic expected around SPAC on Friday
The New York State Park Police is expecting heavy traffic on Friday, September 16 for the Jason Aldean concert. Delays are expected around the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and Saratoga Springs.
3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
Glens Falls schools spend morning in lockdown
On Wednesday morning, Glens Falls Middle School and Glens Falls High School entered lockdown after a student reported seeing what was believed to be a weapon in a fellow student's possession at the middle school, located at 10 Quade St. Glens Falls City School District announced the lockdown's end on Facebook around 11 a.m., after the student has been removed from the building.
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies in Clifton Park motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ashdown Road in Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Louis Funaro, 40, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.
First grader, “Junebug” passes unexpectedly
Jewel Justine "Junebug" Burch, 6 unexpectedly passed away on September 8. Jewel was a first grader at Hoosick Falls Elementary School.
Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
Pair allegedly kidnap Bennington woman on drug ransom
A Massachusetts pair is behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped a Bennington woman Monday over a drug debt.
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
