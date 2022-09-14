Tony Khan was recently on Sporticast and discussed what he saw in the wrestling space that made him think he could compete with WWE. Highlights from his comments are below. “What I saw in the space, and being wrestling fans, both of you guys can understand this, for a long time there was a company called WCW that had shows on TBS and TNT, and there is a long rich history of the Turner network showing pro-wrestling, we’re actually in the middle of celebrating 50 years of pro-wrestling on TBS, not straight through but pro-wrestling started on TBS 50 years ago,” Khan said. “And it’s been something that I believe fans associate with a second national wrestling brand, a second international wrestling brand with those channels, TBS and TNT, and they were out of showing pro-wrestling and there were no wrestling companies that were really competitive in the market as well as salaries or TV exposure, and while it’s difficult to compete with one of the largest and most recognizable sporting brands, I think just in the past few years we’ve carved out a great space for ourselves and built a consistent ratings winner.”

