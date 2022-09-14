Read full article on original website
Related
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: MC Lyte Dropped Her Sophomore ‘Eyes On This’ LP 33 Years Ago
On this date in 1989, Brooklyn rapper Lana Moorer aka MC Lyte dropped her second full-length studio LP Eyes On This. Released on her family’s First Priority imprint through the parent company Atlantic and produced by her brothers Audio Two, King of Chill, and Nat Robinson, Eyes On This was Lyte’s introduction into stardom, with the NYC skyline(including WTC) and two ’89 Porsche Carreras on the album’s cover as proof.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
YG Regrets Spending Obscene Amount Of His Own Money On 'Run' Music Video
Los Angeles, CA – YG has at least one regret in his career — and it involves his big-budget music videos. Speaking to HipHopDX at the listening session for his upcoming I Got Issues LP in Los Angeles earlier this month, the Compton native reflected on some of the biggest lessons he’s learned leading up to the release of his new album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Debuts New A$AP Ferg Song, Challenges Fat Joe To Follow Suit
A$AP Ferg has released his first new material in almost a year, thanks to Funkmaster Flex. After being challenged to release new music by the Hot 97 DJ last week, the Harlem rapper stepped up to the plate and supplied Flex with a brand new song, which he debuted on his radio show on Thursday night (September 15).
Complex
The 83 Best Jay-Z Verses
Thirteen solo studio albums. Over two decades in the game. The Only Rapper To Rewrite History Without a Pen has given us enough scripture off the dome to fill ten phone books. The detractors love to mention Jay-Z's missteps, but the math will always be on his side: the prolific material outweighs, heavily, any perceived duds. There are so many gems to sift through, the very idea of sitting down to definitively rank his material is daunting and anxiety-inducing—especially for a superfan. Ranking songs almost seems easy by comparison of what Angel Diaz and I set out to do. Verses? My God. Even the so-called "bad albums" still contain head-spinning bars that brim with new layers on listen 17. Then there are the iconic radio freestyles, remixes, and features.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party
Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge
Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
Method Man, Redman Make Surprise Appearance On Wu-Tang-Nas Tour
Method Man brought out Redman for a surprise performance during Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State Of Mind” tour. During Tuesday night’s (Sept. 13) stop at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, fans were shocked to see the duo live on stage. Meth, alongside his Wu-Tang brethren, performed iterations of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F**k Wit” and “M.E.T.H.O.D Man.” Additionally, the MC-turned-actor invited Redman to the stage, as the duo performed “Da Rockwilder” from the 1999 classic album Blackout!More from VIBE.comYG Teases Collaboration With Nas On New 'I Got Issues' AlbumIrv Gotti Says Dealings With J. Lo And Nas Are His Only RegretsWhy...
BET
2022 Was Good to Coi Leray
Hip hop evolved from turntablism to sampling to the raw rhythms of trap music due to the creativity and ingenuity of DJs, MCs, producers and rappers from the 1970s to today. Coi Leray's talent and hustle have earned her hit songs, features from today's top artists, and platforms to showcase her creativity in music videos and on her own cooking show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Symba, DJ Drama, & 2 Chainz "Pop Out" On New Gangsta Grillz Special Edition Album
Symba and DJ Drama came together this New Music Friday (September 16) to unleash their joint project, Results Take Time as a part of the Generation Now co-founder's Gangsta Grillz series – this one being classified as a "special edition." The West Coast rap star linked up with collaborators...
hotnewhiphop.com
Symba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More
Earlier this year, DJ Drama showed out alongside the Dreamville crew on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape, but as we head into the fall, the renowned Generation Now head has teamed up with West Coast rapper Symba for Results Take Time. The pair recruited names like Roddy Ricch, Fridayy, Rayven...
Eminem Scores No. 1 On Billboard Christian Songs Chart
Eminem can now add “No.1 Christian song” to his long list of accomplishments. According to ChartData, the legendary Detroit MC, alongside DJ Khaled and Kanye West, hit No.1 on the Billboard 100 Hot Christian songs chart with their latest collaboration, “USE THIS GOSPEL.”. The three-minute track finds...
HipHopDX.com
Symba Confronts Funk Flex Over 2Pac Disrespect During Hot 97 Freestyle
Symba has come to 2Pac’s defense over Funkmaster Flex’s disparaging remarks made about the late rap icon. The Bay Area native paid a visit to Hot 97’s headquarters in New York this week, where he was invited to showcase his highly-touted lyrical talents for the long-serving DJ.
Comments / 0