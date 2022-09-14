Read full article on original website
How to Plan a Historic Road Trip Around Mississippi
Want to see the best of Mississippi history? Add these four destinations’ historic sites to your Mississippi road trip itinerary. The Home of Blues, aka Clarksdale, was founded in 1848 and is now your spot to learn not just about the history of blues, but also the history of the Delta region. Stop into two museums during your road trip: Delta Blues Museum and North Delta Museum.
