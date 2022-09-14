ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
labroots.com

Persistent COVID Cases Seem to Encourage Viral Mutations

The majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections start to get better within several days, although infected people can shed virus and could infect others for anywhere from a few days to weeks. But some of COVID-19 infections have lasted for an extremely long time, in a persistent illness that is different from long COVID.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy