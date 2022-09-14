Read full article on original website
Biden says the COVID pandemic is 'over'
Yet the president warned the U.S. still has “a problem with COVID,” and said the government was “still doing a lotta work on it.”
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration. Biden made the remarks Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley...
Persistent COVID Cases Seem to Encourage Viral Mutations
The majority of SARS-CoV-2 infections start to get better within several days, although infected people can shed virus and could infect others for anywhere from a few days to weeks. But some of COVID-19 infections have lasted for an extremely long time, in a persistent illness that is different from long COVID.
