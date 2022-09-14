ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
Noah Cyrus Truly Finds Her Voice on ‘The Hardest Part’: Album Review

Though she’s just 22, Noah Cyrus has seen some stuff. As Miley’s younger sister, her music and acting careers launched early — at 16 and 2 (!), respectively — and she released several pop-leaning singles and EPs during her teens, opened an arena tour for Katy Perry in 2017 and was even nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2021. On the less positive side, there was substance abuse, a bad relationship and lockdown isolation — but she overcame all of it, and that battle informs nearly every song on “The Hardest Part,” her long-percolating debut album, which sees her...
Blackpink Are Bold & Self-Referential On 'Born Pink'

Six years ago, Rosé sat on top of the world, mooning over a boy that made her "heart go boom boom." It's one of the most recognizable images from Blackpink's debut music video. It's also become one of its most prophetic. In the time since, the fierce foursome from YG Entertainment — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have quite literally taken over the world, so much so that in the visual for the group's latest single "Shut Down," off their sophomore album Born Pink, Rosé finds herself back atop the globe in the same relaxed position. Now, the world is painted black and pink, and instead of pining, she's flexing: "Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,” she sings.
20 explosive guitar moments from Ozzy Osbourne's solo career

Randy Rhoads, Zakk Wylde, Jake E. Lee and a host of all-star guests have all lent their chops to the Prince of Darkness's sprawling solo catalog. Here are their greatest guitar parts. Many in the rock and metal world had assumed the Prince of Darkness had finally hung up his...
HYPEBEAST. Driving Culture Forward

Accompanied by a visual shot and edited by fellow Drain Gang member Ecco2K. Drake Shares His Angry DMs With YouTube Music Critic Anthony Fantano. “I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”. By HB Team/9 Hrs ago. 8,720 Hypes. Foo Fighters Announce New Album 'The Essential Foo...
