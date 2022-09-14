ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce

Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
Rolling Stone

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: ‘I Will Always Cherish’ Our Time

Speaking out. Jennifer Flavin confirmed her split from Sylvester Stallone after news broke that she filed for divorce earlier this month. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the 54-year-old model told People in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Sylvester Stallone’s Onetime LA Estate Just Hit the Market for $35 Million

A Los Angeles abode that’s housed not one but two Hollywood heavyweights could now be yours for $35 million. Located in the tony Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the Capri Drive estate once belonged to late TV writer and producer Steven Bochco, who created classics like Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue. The elegant Paul Williams-designed residence also housed legendary actor Sylvester Stallone a.k.a. Rocky Balboa. Set on a double lot that spans nearly 1.4 acres, the compound comprises a main house and a guest house. Together, the dwellings offer just shy of 11,000 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Sylvester Stallone a Divorce and a Tale of 2 Dogs

A divorce and a tale of two dogs. There's plenty to unpack in Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's divorce. Dwight the Rottweiler was the initial fall guy for their failing marriage. Stallone, ever the dog lover quickly shut these rumors down.
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS

