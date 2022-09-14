Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce
Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia
Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: ‘I Will Always Cherish’ Our Time
Speaking out. Jennifer Flavin confirmed her split from Sylvester Stallone after news broke that she filed for divorce earlier this month. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the 54-year-old model told People in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.
Sylvester Stallone’s Onetime LA Estate Just Hit the Market for $35 Million
A Los Angeles abode that’s housed not one but two Hollywood heavyweights could now be yours for $35 million. Located in the tony Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the Capri Drive estate once belonged to late TV writer and producer Steven Bochco, who created classics like Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue. The elegant Paul Williams-designed residence also housed legendary actor Sylvester Stallone a.k.a. Rocky Balboa. Set on a double lot that spans nearly 1.4 acres, the compound comprises a main house and a guest house. Together, the dwellings offer just shy of 11,000 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sylvester Stallone a Divorce and a Tale of 2 Dogs
A divorce and a tale of two dogs. There's plenty to unpack in Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's divorce. Dwight the Rottweiler was the initial fall guy for their failing marriage. Stallone, ever the dog lover quickly shut these rumors down.
Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Accuses Him of Financial Misdeeds
As more details begin to surface about the split between Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, it’s been revealed that the Rocky star’s soon-to-be ex is accusing him of financial misdeeds. Fox News reports that in the court documents, Sylvester Stallone’s now estranged wife...
msn.com
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS・
Everything Drew Barrymore Has Said About Dating After Will Kopelman Split
Putting it all out there. Drew Barrymore has not held back about the struggles of returning to the dating scene following her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman. Barrymore and Kopelman tied the knot in 2012 and later welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie. After four years of marriage, the pair announced their split in April 2016. […]
Comments / 0