Connecticut State

wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
americanhistorycentral.com

Connecticut Colony Facts

Connecticut was officially founded in 1636 when a group of Puritans, led by Thomas Hooker, left Massachusetts and established a settlement at present-day Hartford. Two years later, in 1638, another colony was established — New Haven Colony. In 1645, the towns of Hartford, Windsor, and Wethersfield united to form the River Colony. In 1643, both colonies joined the New England Confederation. In 1662, the River Colony received a charter from King Charles II, which named it the Colony of Connecticut. Two years later, in 1664, New Haven merged with Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Connecticut Inside Investigator

New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut

It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How much money will Connecticut get for electric vehicle network?

Conn. (AP) – The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding will start flowing to states under President Joe Biden’s huge […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse: WalletHub

CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub. WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a picture-perfect one to get out and enjoy that September sunshine! If you're a fall fanatic, Saturday will be your weekend pick. So, what's there to do around the state this weekend? Here are some ideas!. The 73rd Annual Berlin Fair will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
STAMFORD, CT
americanhistorycentral.com

The Pequot War

The Pequot War was the first war between the English colonists in the New England Colonies and the Native American Indian tribes in the region. In 1614, the Dutch started trading with the Pequot Indians in the Connecticut River Valley. Within a few years, the English — Pilgrims from Plymouth and Puritans from Massachusetts — moved into the area and started new settlements. When the English arrived, it disrupted the flow of trade between the Dutch, the Pequot, and other tribes in the valley. After some English traders were killed, Massachusetts Bay responded by attacking the Pequot — in Connecticut territory. Soon after, the Pequot launched attacks on Connecticut settlements at Fort Saybrook and Wethersfield. On May 1, 1673, Connecticut declared war on the Pequot and their allies. Later that month, hundreds of Pequot people were killed at the Massacre at Mystic. Over the next few months, soldiers from Connecticut and Massachusetts Bay, along with warriors from various tribes, including the Narragansett, virtually eliminated the Pequot. After the fighting ended, a treaty was signed that gave Connecticut control of the Connecticut River Valley and sold the surviving Pequot Indians into slavery.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut Gov. Lamont breaks ground on new train station in Windsor Locks

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials Wednesday to break ground on a new train station and roadway safety and track improvement project in Windsor Locks. The new station, located in the town’s downtown area, will complement ongoing economic development in the area, officials said. Joining the Lamont were Connecticut Department of Transportation […] The post Connecticut Gov. Lamont breaks ground on new train station in Windsor Locks appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE

