Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Pew: CT tax revenue outpaces pre-pandemic years, analysts warn of uncertain future
Connecticut's tax revenue growth is slightly outpacing pre-pandemic trends, but analysts warn of economic uncertainty in the future. The post Pew: CT tax revenue outpaces pre-pandemic years, analysts warn of uncertain future appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut Colony Facts
Connecticut was officially founded in 1636 when a group of Puritans, led by Thomas Hooker, left Massachusetts and established a settlement at present-day Hartford. Two years later, in 1638, another colony was established — New Haven Colony. In 1645, the towns of Hartford, Windsor, and Wethersfield united to form the River Colony. In 1643, both colonies joined the New England Confederation. In 1662, the River Colony received a charter from King Charles II, which named it the Colony of Connecticut. Two years later, in 1664, New Haven merged with Connecticut.
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut
It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
How much money will Connecticut get for electric vehicle network?
Conn. (AP) – The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding will start flowing to states under President Joe Biden’s huge […]
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis
Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse: WalletHub
CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub. WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a picture-perfect one to get out and enjoy that September sunshine! If you're a fall fanatic, Saturday will be your weekend pick. So, what's there to do around the state this weekend? Here are some ideas!. The 73rd Annual Berlin Fair will...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
The Pequot War
The Pequot War was the first war between the English colonists in the New England Colonies and the Native American Indian tribes in the region. In 1614, the Dutch started trading with the Pequot Indians in the Connecticut River Valley. Within a few years, the English — Pilgrims from Plymouth and Puritans from Massachusetts — moved into the area and started new settlements. When the English arrived, it disrupted the flow of trade between the Dutch, the Pequot, and other tribes in the valley. After some English traders were killed, Massachusetts Bay responded by attacking the Pequot — in Connecticut territory. Soon after, the Pequot launched attacks on Connecticut settlements at Fort Saybrook and Wethersfield. On May 1, 1673, Connecticut declared war on the Pequot and their allies. Later that month, hundreds of Pequot people were killed at the Massacre at Mystic. Over the next few months, soldiers from Connecticut and Massachusetts Bay, along with warriors from various tribes, including the Narragansett, virtually eliminated the Pequot. After the fighting ended, a treaty was signed that gave Connecticut control of the Connecticut River Valley and sold the surviving Pequot Indians into slavery.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut Gov. Lamont breaks ground on new train station in Windsor Locks
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials Wednesday to break ground on a new train station and roadway safety and track improvement project in Windsor Locks. The new station, located in the town’s downtown area, will complement ongoing economic development in the area, officials said. Joining the Lamont were Connecticut Department of Transportation […] The post Connecticut Gov. Lamont breaks ground on new train station in Windsor Locks appeared first on Transportation Today.
Gov. Lamont tells Bloomberg New Yorkers who moved to CT during pandemic are staying
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Wed. Sep. 13, Bloomberg News reported that an estimated 50,000 people who moved from New York City to Connecticut are staying put, per an interview with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. The 50,000 estimate was based on data from the U.S. Postal Service, Bloomberg said.
'Serious lack of preparation': CT official demands answers over M&T Bank-People's conversion
The office of the state's attorney general is looking into concerns related to the conversion of People's United bank accounts to M&T Bank, labeling the preparatory work as a "serious lack of preparation" that left Connecticut customers in the lurch in paying bills on time through automated debit accounts. Attorney...
‘The Red Wave is Coming,’ Say Republicans at Rally with National Committee Chair in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — Republican candidates and supporters clapped and whooped in a standing-room-only rally with Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, who flew in Wednesday afternoon for the event at the storefront Republican National Committee center on West Main St. “If you’re not sure, the red wave...
Connecticut State Police using helicopters to spot illegal marijuana growers
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Illegal marijuana still exists in Connecticut, despite recreational use being legalized. News 8 rode along with Connecticut State Police to discover how specialized, undercover detectives take to the sky to spot illegal operations. “It’s human nature when you see the laws have been relaxed to push the envelope a little […]
