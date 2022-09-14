ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Rams edge rusher Chris Garrett signs with Vikings' practice squad

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
Fans of the Los Angeles Rams had high hopes for Chris Garrett, only for him to be released by the team to trim their roster down to 53 players ahead of Week 1. After having to wait for over a week, Garrett has signed with the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings.

Garrett was taken by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Concordia college in Minnesota. The young edge rusher was extremely productive at the collegiate level, recording 36 sacks in his three years at Concordia, including two years where he had 14-plus sacks.

The 24-year-old pass rusher was only active for one game for the Rams in 2021. With Von Miller departing in free agency in the offseason, many were expecting Garrett to have an opportunity to be a rotational edge rusher for Los Angeles.

It’s not a surprise that the Vikings are the team that signed Garrett to their practice squad due to Kevin O’Connell being the head coach in Minnesota. O’Connell spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Rams from 2020 to 2021, so he got a glimpse of Garrett’s potential.

