Mound City, MO

nwmissourinews.com

Local businesses host pop-up event

Since COVID-19, small businesses have been growing rapidly. Even in Maryville, many locals and students are turning their hobbies into something others can enjoy as well. Kelsey Perry, the owner of Perrylinkle, asked three other small local businesses to come together and give Maryville a fun, large pop-up event, the Golden Days pop-up Sept. 10 at Something Borrowed. It featured Perrylinkle, Eden Coffee, the Milo Company and Harlow x Brookes.
MARYVILLE, MO
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
nwmissourinews.com

Inflation hits farmers as harvest season begins

Inflation. This daunting word has been trolling the news nationwide and has had a chokehold on not just the price of gas, but also farmers across Nodaway County, especially with harvest season starting soon. A farmer west of Maryville is faced with relentless challenges that are out of his control...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Update on Page County Inmate Death

(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died on September 3rd as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Autopsy results reveal Holmes died of natural causes due to a medical condition. Original Story:. On September 3, 2022 shortly after 7:00 PM, the Page County Sheriff’s...
northwestmoinfo.com

Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm

The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
nwmissourinews.com

Blotters for the week of 9/15

Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation on West Seventh Street. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall. Maryville Police Department. Aug. 12. A summons was issued to Kelley M. Weed, 18, for a minor in possession...
MARYVILLE, MO

