FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's successCJ CoombsNodaway County, MO
The Davis Memorial completed in 1934 at a Hiawatha, Kansas cemetery is more interesting than oddCJ Coombs
Since 1905, the historical 'Thomas Gaunt House' has housed presidents of Northwest Missouri State UniversityCJ CoombsNodaway County, MO
Local businesses host pop-up event
Since COVID-19, small businesses have been growing rapidly. Even in Maryville, many locals and students are turning their hobbies into something others can enjoy as well. Kelsey Perry, the owner of Perrylinkle, asked three other small local businesses to come together and give Maryville a fun, large pop-up event, the Golden Days pop-up Sept. 10 at Something Borrowed. It featured Perrylinkle, Eden Coffee, the Milo Company and Harlow x Brookes.
St. Joseph man injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-29
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by John D. Davis, 56, St. Joseph, was eastbound on Interstate 29 at Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph. The driver...
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Kansas woman hospitalized after car strikes embankment
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Chevy Lumina driven by Tara Lee Lord, 41, Hiawatha, was northbound on Edwards Road seven miles south of Effingham. The car drifted off the right side...
Inflation hits farmers as harvest season begins
Inflation. This daunting word has been trolling the news nationwide and has had a chokehold on not just the price of gas, but also farmers across Nodaway County, especially with harvest season starting soon. A farmer west of Maryville is faced with relentless challenges that are out of his control...
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
Update on Page County Inmate Death
(Clarinda) The Page County Sheriff’s Office has identified an inmate who died on September 3rd as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Autopsy results reveal Holmes died of natural causes due to a medical condition. Original Story:. On September 3, 2022 shortly after 7:00 PM, the Page County Sheriff’s...
Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm
The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
Blotters for the week of 9/15
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation on West Seventh Street. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall. Maryville Police Department. Aug. 12. A summons was issued to Kelley M. Weed, 18, for a minor in possession...
