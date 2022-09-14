Calling All MasterChef Fans: We’ve Got the Complete List of Gordon Ramsey’s Restaurants So You Can Check Them off Your List!

Read full article on original website
Eater
Echo Park’s newest seafood sensation the Lonely Oyster debuted last Thursday, September 8, with a crowd-pleasing menu of seafood towers, salmon crudo, baked clams, and more. Owner Don Andes, who also operates Little Joy Cocktails in the neighborhood and Out There Bar in Twentynine Palms with business partner Joaquin Reyna-Donaldson, previously operated the Holloway in the same location as the Lonely Oyster for seven years.
Bon Appétit
Before the pandemic, Yahia Kamal mostly ran his Kansas City Palestinian food stall on his own. Stationed within a downtown grocery store called Cosentino's, he made the falafel wraps and blended garbanzo beans with tahini and lemon juice for his daily batches of hummus. But in 2020, when offices went dormant and downtown became a ghost town, the 62-year-old restaurateur was ready to go bigger. He went to his wife and four children and made the pitch—relocate to a more populous neighborhood and open a brick-and-mortar, with everyone in the family on board. Baba’s Pantry, a year-old Palestinian-American cafe and one of Bon Appétit’s 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, was born.
If you've managed to catch the sixth episode of the new season of Netflix's "Chef's Table," which focuses on all things pizza, you're already familiar with Portland, Oregon's chef and restaurateur Sarah Minnick's colorfully topped, seasonally focused pizzas. The show zooms in on pies covered in wildflowers and poached eggs and follows Minnick to farms and farmer's markets to retrieve some of the most unusual ingredients you'll see on a pizza. This unique flair is part of what's put Minnick's restaurant, Lovely's Fifty Fifty, on the map.
Eater
If, like the rest of us, you spend countless hours every week wasting time on TikTok, you’ve likely seen the intricate chocolate creations of pastry chef Amaury Guichon. The French-born, Las Vegas-based chef has amassed more than 250 million likes and 14 million followers on TikTok, plus another 9 million on Instagram. That’s thanks in large part to his over-the-top chocolate sculptures, including things like a spinning Ferris wheel, a safe full of “gold bars,” and a skateboard with working wheels.
Food & Wine
Choosing a set of knives can be overwhelming. There are blocks full of 18 blades, German-forged steel, handmade Japanese options, plus seemingly countless brands that all claim to be the best. In my own home kitchen, I've gone through dozens of knives, but after receiving a sample of the Made In Knife Set, I finally feel like I've found my set.
Pumpkin spice and holiday music aren’t everyone’s cup of cider. If you’d gladly trade a “Silent Night” for sea air, sunshine and chilled Sauvignon, take note: It’s already spring in the sultry Southern Hemisphere, when temperatures rarely dip below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and where, by December, the island waters will be warmed by a full summer sun. Betsy Cox, CEO of Blackbook Concierge and magic-wand-waver to the most demanding clients, says it’s no surprise people are itching for the summer side of the globe this year. “They’ve spent the pandemic in the Hamptons, Miami and Malibu, then they went to the...
Narcity
A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
Time Out Global
Some Italians may disagree, but these days, not all the good pizza is to be found in Italy. In fact pizzerias around the world, from Bangkok to São Paulo, are showing that a delicious slice has no borders. Don’t believe us? Check out the latest ranking of the world’s...
“Can we…eat this?” a man asks, dangling a fresh radish by its greens. We’re standing at a table at the Brooklyn launch party of Cabi, a new brand of Japanese condiments emphasizing their ease of use and versatility—“no cooking required,” the website touts. All the prepared bites were quickly claimed, leaving bare a lush display of toothsome raw vegetables. I assure him the tablescape is indeed for grazing, and he promptly grabs a bottle of zesty sansho peppercorn miso and squeezes a neat line atop a carrot, like mustard on a hot dog.
Yes, you could make these things at home, but it would take all day and 17 different bowls. The new Bubala in Soho has a menu so deliciously worded and branding so smoothly positioned that my lunch guest was for some time quite unaware she was in a meat-free restaurant. She loves modern Middle Eastern food, and was well into the idea of fancy hummus, braised hispi cabbage and charred oyster mushrooms on skewers. It was only after the third time she attempted to add “perhaps a chicken dish” to our order that the penny finally dropped. “There is no chicken,” I revealed. Sometimes, when springing vegetarian food on friends, my tactic is subterfuge: softly, softly I shall lure you into my world of silken tofu and seitan-worship. Lunch doesn’t always need to have once had a face to be fabulous.
TODAY.com
Business and employment-oriented website LinkedIn is the place to go for job opportunities, internships and professional networking. For one man, however, the social media network is the perfect place for unexpected conversations. On Monday, September 5, Alexander Cohen, a product manager at a large healthcare startup in Austin, Texas, posted...
Food & Wine
It's unclear which is more epic: the considerable swoop of chef Caroline Schiff's signature coif or the dramatic arc of torched, glossy meringue that's swirled around her showstopping baked Alaska. The dessert, a beloved staple on the menu at Gage & Tollner, the opulent historical steakhouse in Brooklyn where Schiff runs the pastry and bread programs, takes a full three days to construct. To make it, Schiff and her team of four spin up three ice creams from scratch — dark chocolate, an unexpectedly light fresh mint, and fresh vanilla, which gets swirled with a heap of gently boozy amarena cherries. The ice cream stack gets topped with a generous coating of chocolate cookie crumble and then frozen overnight. The next day during service, each baked Alaska is crowned with an airy French meringue that's whipped up and torched to order.
