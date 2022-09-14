ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

CBS 46

Game of the Week: Marietta vs. Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s nothing quite like high school homecoming, especially when there’s a parade winding through the streets. CBS 46′s Fred Kalil is at Northcut Stadium as Marietta hosts Walton in the Peachtree TV Game of the Week!. Marietta comes into the game at 1-3...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Hawks to hold open practice Sept. 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks will hold an open practice at State Farm Arena Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Fans will get their first live look at the 2022-23 Hawks, including superstar Trae Young and new acquisition Dejounte Murray. They’ll also get a look at how coach Nate McMillan runs the team.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Drive for the GHSA State Title: Walton at Marietta Preview

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This week’s Drive For The GHSA State Title matchup is between Walton and Marietta, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday. Walton comes into this matchup at 2-1 after their 49-0 victory against Pope last week. Marietta comes in at 1-3 after their 35-21 loss to North Cobb. Marietta coach Richard Morgan chimed in on the loss and some things that stood out to him.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Annual Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park. The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. from noon until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
CBS 46

High school football game ended, crowd evacuated after shots fired nearby

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed to CBS46 News a shooting occurred near a high school football game being played on Friday evening. According to officials, Thomson High School was playing against Laney High School when shots rang out. The game was stopped by...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia State installs university’s first black president

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dr. Brian Blake was invested as the president of Georgia State University today, making him the first Black president in school history. He is the eighth president overall. The ceremony was held at the school’s new convocation center near the school’s football stadium. Blake’s investiture was...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Morris Brown College reports clock tower ‘purposefully’ smashed

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Friday, school officials from Morris Brown College said they are still looking for the people responsible for smashing the clock faces on a historic campus tower. “It was absolutely purposefully done,” said Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College. “Some individuals went...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 16-18, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s plenty of things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta. Festivals are back along with car shows, concerts, pop-up markets and more. The 25th annual Inman Farm Heritage Days are happening this weekend at Minter’s Farm in Fayetteville. There will be antique tractors, engines, cars and trucks, and working exhibits in the sawmill, grist mill, syrup mill, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Ellianos Coffee celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ellianos Coffee will celebrate National Coffee Day Sept. 29 by giving away free coffee. Anyone who stops at an Ellianos Coffee drive-thru location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is necessary for the free coffee. There are three Ellianos Coffee...
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

High Museum of Art opens Stephen Burks exhibition

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The High Museum of Art has opened the new exhibit Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place. The first museum exhibit of Burks’ work in over a decade challenges our idea of domesticity in a time when many people were told to shelter in place due to a pandemic.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Construction delays leave hundreds of UGA students with no place to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nonprofit looking for space to hold teen, senior programs in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Advocates in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood claim they’re being shut out of their community center. For months, Soisette Lumpkin said she’s been asking Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation for a community-benefit agreement to use the Thomasville Recreation Center near the dilapidated Forest Cove Apartments. As executive director of Friends of the Urban Food Forest, Lumpkin’s non-profit wants to offer tutoring for teens in the area.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note

CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice. Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Grady Memorial gets $130 million to expand bed capacity

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major infusion of cash is headed to a hospital that is critical to health care for thousands of families in metro Atlanta. On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp announced the state will provide $130 million for Grady Memorial to expand bed capacity. The announcement comes after...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA

