DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
Half a million Somali children under 5 at risk of dying from famine
More than 500,000 Somali children under five are expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition and risk death from famine this year, a number unseen in any country this century, the U.N. children's agency said on Tuesday. "We've got more than half a million children facing preventable death. It's a pending...
Drought in Somalia Puts At Least 200,000 People in the Brink of Famine, Hundreds of Childrens are Dying
UN appeals for assistance for Somalia after finding over 700 dead kids in feeding facilities. Tuesday, as 200,000 people are on the verge of hunger due to drought, the United Nations implored the world community not to forget Somalia. The humanitarian affairs chief also pleaded for greater supplies. Under-Secretary-General for...
Dying of hunger: What is a famine?
On Monday, the UN's humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that Somalia was on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade. Griffiths, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said Monday that famine was likely in two areas of south-central Somalia, Baidoa and Burhakaba, between October and December.
Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
Major evangelical organization says Christianity demands climate action
The National Association of Evangelicals (NEA) called climate action a Christian responsibility in a 50-page report this week, a call to action for a demographic far less likely than the general population to consider climate change a threat. The NAE’s report, “Loving the Least of These,” addresses the scientific evidence...
‘A brutal legacy’: Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya
In 1952, the then Princess Elizabeth was on a royal tour with Prince Philip at Treetops lodge in Kenya. Unknown to them at the time, she would receive news of her father’s death during that visit, and the forest lodge would long be remembered as the place where Britain’s longest-serving monarch “went to sleep a princess and awoke a queen”.
The slavery is coming from inside the UN Human Rights Council
The United Nations has determined that there are nearly 50 million people living in some form of slavery around the world. And you can bet that the organization will do absolutely nothing about it. The United Nations's International Labour Organization and International Organization for Migration found that there were about...
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months, the pair slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic that experts say is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza.The discovery has set off excitement among archaeologists, and the territory's Hamas rulers are planning a major announcement in the coming days. But it is also drawing calls for better protection of Gaza’s antiquities, a fragile collection of sites threatened by a lack of awareness and resources as well as the constant...
Israel Acquires 2,700-Year-Old Ishmael Papyrus From Montana Man
The donor's mother had acquired the document on a visit to Jerusalem in 1965 and hung it on her wall.
Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists
What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground. Previous theories about the site,...
5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought
Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)
Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
Ancient Coin Made in Defiance of Roman Rule Returns to Israel
In 66 C.E., Jews living under Roman rule were forbidden from issuing silver coins. That didn’t stop them: Minting silver shekel coins became a bold assertion of independence against the oppressive Roman Empire during the Great Revolt, a Jewish rebellion that lasted until 70 C.E. Many of these silver...
Historic famine looms as drought grips East Africa
According to the United Nations, the worst famine of the twenty-first century is unfolding in the Horn of Africa. For months, a climate-change-fueled drought of historic proportions and supply chain disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine have combined to cause severe food shortages in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Famine...
Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'
Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
Dietary study shows funerary meals of people in Roman Empire nearly the same as everyday meals
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Spain, working with a colleague from South Africa, has found that for some people living in the Roman Empire, funerary meals were much like everyday meals. In their paper published on the open-access site PLOS ONE, the group describes their study of human and animal remains found in ancient graves at Vila de Madrid, a necropolis that was located outside of the ancient Roman city of Barcino (modern Barcelona).
