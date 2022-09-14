Read full article on original website
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Data from Israel: Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccines remain rare, highest risk in young males
A new study from Israel found that the risk of developing myocarditis among males ages 16 to 19 years was about 1 in 15,000 after a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and the cases were rare and mild, according to new research published today in Circulation. Several previous...
New COVID-19 Boosters Target Current Coronavirus Variants
On August 31, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna that are a better match for the current circulating coronavirus strains. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its vaccine recommendations to include the new boosters. The updated bivalent, or...
Scientists say that inhaled and nasal vaccines may be needed to beat Omicron. China just approved the world’s first inhaled one
Cansino Biologics' inhaled vaccine appeared more effective in clinical trials than China's other jabs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Why This Unexpected Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Culprit is Found in Long-COVID Patients
When it comes to herpesviruses, once infected, stay infected. One unique trait of herpesviruses is the ability to stay latent (i.e., dormant) in the infected host for life. In this latent state, the herpesvirus is inactive, and no virus replication occurs. But in times of stress or immunosuppression, latent herpesvirus can reactivate, start replicating and cause problems.
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
MedicalXpress
Researchers have identified antibodies that may eliminate the need for repeated booster vaccinations
A team of researchers from Tel Aviv University has demonstrated that antibodies isolated from the immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients are effective in neutralizing all known strains of the virus, including the delta and the omicron variants. According to the researchers, this discovery may eliminate the need for repeated booster vaccinations and strengthen the immune system of populations at risk.
msn.com
Three Covid Vaccine Doses Better Than Two Against Omicron Infections, New Study Reinforces
Three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine provide stronger protection against the highly contagious omicron variant than two primary series doses, according to a new Danish study, a finding that provides more support for the effectiveness of boosters as the U.S. government prepares to roll out shots specifically targeting the omicron strain.
pharmacytimes.com
Cold Sore-Causing Herpes Simplex 1 Traced Back to Prehistoric Roots
Viral DNA samples from 4 ancient cadavers suggest that HSV-1 transmission boomed with Bronze Age migrations and the introduction of kissing as a romantic and sexual cultural practice. The herpes simplex virus I (HSV-1) strain behind facial herpes arose 5000 years ago during the Bronze Age, possibly driven by the...
News-Medical.net
Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
msn.com
Coronavirus tally: WHO expands guidelines for Gilead's COVID treatment Veklury
The World Health Organization expanded its recommended guide for the use of Gilead's COVID-19 treatment Veklury late Thursday, adding another treatment to its toolbox. The company said WHO updated its guidelines to recommend the drug to treat patients with severe COVID, an expansion from simply "those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization." In late July, European Commission regulators recommended that Veklury be used as an expanded COVID-19 treatment. The move comes as U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected. The daily average for new cases stood at 64,308 on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker, down 28% from two weeks ago. The daily average for hospitalizations was down 11% at 33,143while the daily average for deaths is down 4% to 491. Globally, the confirmed case tally rose above 611 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins, while the death toll is above 6.52 million with the U.S. leading the world with 95.6 million cases and 1,052,939 deaths.
MedicalXpress
International study discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease
A team of international scientists led by the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has discovered that Neisseria—a genus of bacteria that lives in the human body—is not as harmless as previously thought, and can cause infections in patients with bronchiectasis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Breakthrough Against COVID-19: Antibodies Identified That May Make Coronavirus Vaccines Unnecessary
Tel Aviv University scientists have isolated two antibodies that neutralize all known strains of COVID-19 – including Omicron – with up to 95% efficiency. The researchers: Targeted treatment with antibodies and their delivery to the body in high concentrations may serve as an effective substitute for vaccines, especially for at-risk populations such as those with weakened immune systems. By using antibody treatment, it is possible that the need to provide repeated booster shots to the entire population every time a new variant emerges will be eliminated.
boldsky.com
Coronavirus Residues Might Be Causing Long COVID: New Study
A new study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal has suggested that leftover Coronavirus residues might be responsible for long COVID, or the post-COVID condition that persists in some people even weeks, months, and years after the disease has occurred [1]. Long COVID or post-COVID syndrome is the term...
labroots.com
H5N1 Sickens More Species, May Now be in the US Permanently
H5N1 avian influenza was first detected in 1996 in poultry in China’s Guangdong province. Since then it has led to several outbreaks that have spread around the world. In late 2021, H5N1 was detected in several places around the world in both agricultural facilities and wild birds. Since February 2022, H5N1 has led to the loss of an estimated 40.5 million birds in the United States, and many more around the world. Right now, only two cases of human influenza have been linked to this H5N1 outbreak, but scientists are concerned about its extent and how long it is lasting.
MedicalXpress
S.Africa reports two deaths linked to COVID vaccine
South Africa's medicines regulatory authority says it has recorded two fatal cases of the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome in people who had received a Johnson & Johnson COVID jab. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) reported its first case in August and the second on Monday. "SAHPRA has been...
Medical News Today
Malaria: New vaccine candidate shows promise in clinical trials
Mosquirix, the only malaria vaccine to receive approval from the World Health Organization (WHO), has shown modest efficacy against symptomatic malaria, and there is a need for more effective malaria vaccines. A recent phase 2 clinical trial conducted in Burkina Faso examined the efficacy of the novel malaria vaccine candidate...
