Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
earth.com
Massive global failures to control the Covid pandemic
A new report has been released by the Lancet Covid-19 Commission – a group of 28 international experts in epidemiology, vaccinology, public policy, and international cooperation established in 2020. According to the report, the death toll from Covid-19 is “both a profound tragedy and a massive global failure at multiple levels.”
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
Polio in US: What we know and what the symptoms are
In the middle of the 1900s, American parents were concerned about letting their children to go to birthday parties, pools, or anywhere else they might gather as the fear of polio took hold of the US, with images showing children using wheelchairs reminding the nation of the perils of the illness.
MedicalXpress
Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'
Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
nypressnews.com
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?
A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
CDC Warns Of Respiratory Virus That Can Cause Polio-Like Symptoms In Children
On September 9, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an alert about a respiratory virus called enterovirus D68, raising concerns about it spreading among children (via NBC News). While the virus isn't new, there have been more cases among children this year than in the past three years combined. The illness can cause muscle weakness and even paralysis, similar to polio, which has some doctors very concerned.
Polio is officially circulating in the US again
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that polioviruses found recently in Rockland County, New York, meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) criteria for circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), which means that the pathogen continues to be transmitted in the county and surrounding areas. Vaccine-derived refers to the strain’s relationship to the weakened live virus found in the oral polio vaccine.
CDC warns about enterovirus in kids — and the risk of rare paralysis that can follow
After virtually disappearing for several years amid measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging doctors to be vigilant for a renewed wave of enterovirus D68, or EV-D68 — a viral infection in children that can cause a rare kind of paralysis.
Virus that causes paralysis spreading among kids
A virus associated with a neurologic condition that causes paralysis is spreading more in the U.S. this year than it has in previous years, according to a warning issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This virus, EV-D68, is an enterovirus that primarily causes acute respiratory illness....
Miracle ‘farm dust’ pill could prevent childhood allergies
An international team of scientists is working on a “farm dust” treatment to stop children developing allergies as research reveals the protective benefits of being brought up on a farm can last into adulthood. The study has found evidence that children brought up on family farms have greater...
Enterovirus D68 on the Rise Among Children, Says CDC Advisory
CDC says there is a rare risk of serious respiratory infection and paralysis associated with the virus.
Is the COVID-19 pandemic's end in sight? "We're going to live with the virus," Dr. David Agus says
The director of the World Health Organization said this week that "the end is in sight" for the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said although he believes the U.S. is "at the end of the pandemic," COVID-19 is not necessarily "over." "I do think COVID-19 is...
contagionlive.com
Enterovirus D68 and Acute Flaccid Myelitis: What’s Known and Unknown
Why do some children develop polio-like paralysis after contracting enterovirus? Here’s everything we know about the rare but increasing reports of acute flaccid myelitis. As summer turns to fall, seasonal viruses rear their ugly head. One such pathogen, enterovirus D68, is a non-polio enterovirus. EV-D68 has been making headlines recently after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the virus was causing polio-like paralysis in children.
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Smithonian
Virus Linked With Rare Polio-Like Condition in Children on the Rise, CDC Warns
The number of children hospitalized with severe respiratory illness increased in August, partially due to the spread of an enterovirus, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a health alert last week. Other enteroviruses cause polio and hand, foot and mouth disease. This virus, known as EV-D68,...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Vibriosis?
Vibriosis is a bacterial infection caused by two different modes of transmission. Eating raw or undercooked shellfish or when an open wound comes into contact with the bacteria. The infection comes from the Vibrio bacteria, which naturally live in coastal saltwater areas and brackish waters where saltwater meets freshwater. There...
