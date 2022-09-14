ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sb Nation#American Football#Rams Reacts Survey#Sb Nation Reacts
The Spun

Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Believes Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

In order for the Los Angeles Rams to bring home that Super Bowl trophy last season, they had to end the Cinderella story of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. While things were in doubt for some time, in the end, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kup, and Aaron Donald overcame everything to get the Rams the ultimate victory.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022

As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA

