Bulloch County, GA

Grice Connect

Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Feed the Boro sees record crowd for food drop Saturday

Feed the Boro (FTB) reported a record crowd for their monthly food drop which was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the parking lot of Statesboro High School. Statesboro Police Department officers along with FTB volunteers and SHS staff had to assist with traffic which backed up from Coach Lee Hill Boulevard down Northside Drive into the drive beside Mcdonalds. Before the food distribution began at 8 AM traffic backed almost to Planet Fitness.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

It’s CORN! RTK Farm welomes families to new maze

Just out Highway 67, two miles past the entrance ramp to I-16, Bulloch County families will find a fun new fall activity this year: the RTK Farm Corn Maze. The corn maze itself boasts a unique design, inspired by the Georgia Southern Eagles, that any True Blue fan is sure to love. (In fact, you may have seen it in recent promotional photos for the Georgia Southern football team before their awesome win over Nebraska.)
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

CTAE Spotlight: Training the next generation of educators

This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students on the move with transportation, distribution, and logistics training

This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Top Things To Do This Weekend in Statesboro

Grice Connect has selected the top things to do this weekend based on events placed on our FREE EVENTS CALENDAR. Any type of public event is free to list on our event calendar. Yard sales, church or civic events, entertainment, etc. The best way to let the community know about your event is Grice Connects event calendar.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch NAACP to hold blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month

The Bulloch chapter of the NAACP will hold a blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 1 to 5pm at the Agape Worship Center at 810 West Grady Street Ext. in Statesboro. The blood drive is in recognition of September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. More than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are suffering from sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African descent.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Food Lion Feeds donates $25K to Statesboro’s Feed the Boro

Billy Williams, Southern Divisional Vice President for Food Lion, was in town on August 20 to participate in the one millionth family meal distribution by Feed the Boro. At the food drop, they presented a check for $25,000 to Feed the Boro. As the presenting sponsor, this is the second...
Grice Connect

Jackie Roberts

It is with sadness, that we the Hill’s Mortuary family, announce the passing of Ms. Jackie Roberts, who departed this life, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center. We extend to her family our deepest sympathy and solicit prayers for the Roberts family at this time.
STATESBORO, GA
Society
Grice Connect

Elder Jack M. Anderson

Elder Jack M. Anderson, age 97, died on Wednesday September 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Elder Anderson was born on November 26th 1924 in Evans County to the late Melton J. Anderson and Ola Anderson. He was raised in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School. He attended Draughn’s Business College in Savannah before serving in the United States Army during World War II in both the Pacific and Europe Theaters. When he returned home, he farmed with his family for several years until beginning his career in Statesboro with Equifax, retiring in 1985.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker

Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Community Policy