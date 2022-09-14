Read full article on original website
Related
Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
Ninth Annual GreenFest event set for October 1 in downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest is to educate...
Lions Club and SHS to host inaugural chess tournament Nov. 5
Local chess players of all ages are invited to compete in a two-level chess tournament, to be held on the campus of Statesboro High School on November 5th, 2022, beginning at 9am. All are encouraged to come, play, and have fun, while also helping to support the missions of the Lions Club International.
Remembering Morgan: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month means more to one local family
September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness efforts hold a very special place in the hearts of the Frison family from Bulloch County. In November of 2018, they lost their precious daughter and sister, Morgan, just after her last round of chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia. She was only 4. On Father’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feed the Boro sees record crowd for food drop Saturday
Feed the Boro (FTB) reported a record crowd for their monthly food drop which was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the parking lot of Statesboro High School. Statesboro Police Department officers along with FTB volunteers and SHS staff had to assist with traffic which backed up from Coach Lee Hill Boulevard down Northside Drive into the drive beside Mcdonalds. Before the food distribution began at 8 AM traffic backed almost to Planet Fitness.
It’s CORN! RTK Farm welomes families to new maze
Just out Highway 67, two miles past the entrance ramp to I-16, Bulloch County families will find a fun new fall activity this year: the RTK Farm Corn Maze. The corn maze itself boasts a unique design, inspired by the Georgia Southern Eagles, that any True Blue fan is sure to love. (In fact, you may have seen it in recent promotional photos for the Georgia Southern football team before their awesome win over Nebraska.)
CTAE Spotlight: Training the next generation of educators
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Time to get nutty: Peanut Festival returns to Brooklet this weekend
After a two-year hiatus, the Peanut Festival will return to Brooklet this Saturday for its 33rd annual event. The Brooklet Community Development Association and Belle Events Co. will host a day of food, music, shopping, and fun on Saturday, September 17. The day will kick off with the parade through...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ava Mincey pours her heart and soul into lemonade stand and serving others
When life hands 13-year-old Ava Mincey lemons, she makes lemonade and a difference. Ava is an 8th grader at William James Middle School who has already dedicated an impressive amount of her young life to serving others. You may have seen her out and about with her extremely popular lemonade...
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students on the move with transportation, distribution, and logistics training
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Top Things To Do This Weekend in Statesboro
Grice Connect has selected the top things to do this weekend based on events placed on our FREE EVENTS CALENDAR. Any type of public event is free to list on our event calendar. Yard sales, church or civic events, entertainment, etc. The best way to let the community know about your event is Grice Connects event calendar.
Bulloch NAACP to hold blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month
The Bulloch chapter of the NAACP will hold a blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 1 to 5pm at the Agape Worship Center at 810 West Grady Street Ext. in Statesboro. The blood drive is in recognition of September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. More than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are suffering from sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African descent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students busy building architecture and construction skills
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Food Lion Feeds donates $25K to Statesboro’s Feed the Boro
Billy Williams, Southern Divisional Vice President for Food Lion, was in town on August 20 to participate in the one millionth family meal distribution by Feed the Boro. At the food drop, they presented a check for $25,000 to Feed the Boro. As the presenting sponsor, this is the second...
Jackie Roberts
It is with sadness, that we the Hill’s Mortuary family, announce the passing of Ms. Jackie Roberts, who departed this life, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center. We extend to her family our deepest sympathy and solicit prayers for the Roberts family at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port of Savannah handles more than 575,000 TEUs in busiest month ever
In its busiest month ever, the Georgia Ports Authority handled 575,513 twenty-foot equivalent container units in August, an increase of 18.5 percent or 89,918 TEUs over the same month last year. “The Port of Savannah’s geographic and capacity advantages remain a driving force behind current and new customers deciding to...
Elder Jack M. Anderson
Elder Jack M. Anderson, age 97, died on Wednesday September 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Elder Anderson was born on November 26th 1924 in Evans County to the late Melton J. Anderson and Ola Anderson. He was raised in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School. He attended Draughn’s Business College in Savannah before serving in the United States Army during World War II in both the Pacific and Europe Theaters. When he returned home, he farmed with his family for several years until beginning his career in Statesboro with Equifax, retiring in 1985.
Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker
Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
Community is invited to attend drop-in for the Statesboro Village Builders initiative Saturday
Join the Statesboro Village Builders for a drop-in community event on Saturday, September, 10th, from 1-4pm at the Honey Bowen Building on Max Lockwood Dr. The purpose of the event is to engage the community in open dialogue about the resources needed to help Statesboro’s children become their best selves.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0