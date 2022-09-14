Read full article on original website
Pink salmon cakes (burgers)
Pink salmon cakes (burgers) Are you in the mood for something fishy? Today, I was just in the mood to create something different. So, I prepared pink salmon cakes. In my recipe, I use red bell pepper, but if you don't like peppers, it can be omitted. I also use two eggs as a binder, but they can also be omitted because I also use two slices of bread in the recipe. (The bread is also a binder that helps hold the salmon patties together while they are cooking.)
Ba Le Sandwiches
Ba Le Sandwiches in Uptown is perfect for a quick bánh mì pick me up. There are 16 different sandwiches on the menu of this counter-service spot, including vegan and vegetarian options. You can eat your way through the entire menu (we have) and count on your bahn mi being great—served on crusty french bread, and paired with crisp pickled daikon, carrot, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Plus, they have deli cases full of buns, sausages, meats, and pastries so you can grab pre-packaged food to take home.
George's Burger Stand
The people behind Guisados run this historic walk-up burger spot in Boyle Heights. You can watch through the window as the kitchen prepares comfort classics like burgers, pastrami sandwiches, and onion rings, all made fresh to order. But while the old school setting and open-air patio are charming, none of the food here tastes quite as good as we want it to. Their breakfast burrito is surprisingly small and a little dry without the help of some housemade salsa. The chili cheese burger is massive and hearty, but relies too much on gooey cheese and not enough on seasoning. If you’re in the neighborhood and craving a quick burger, you should absolutely head here. But we might not recommend driving across town for this one.
Lucille
Like many other bars on Rainey Street, Lucille is inside an old remodeled bungalow, complete with dark wooden floors, hammocks out back, and a warm, home-y atmosphere across it all. There’s a second bar outside for when things get busy, and a large, dog-friendly patio where you can pet as many pups as time will allow. There’s a solid list of house cocktails, plus a daily Happy Hour that makes this a great starting point if you’re kicking things off early.
La Santa Barbacha
We really like when places focus on doing one thing exceptionally well, and at La Santa Barbacha, barbacoa takes center stage. The tender shredded beef is slow-cooked and intensely aromatic, and really pops with the bright contrast of fresh cilantro and white onions. Tacos are the focus here, and they’re served on bright green and red tortillas—spinach and other vegetables are incorporated into the masa to give the tortillas a distinct color that makes every taco here feel like a present on Christmas morning.
Poc-Chuc Restaurant
If you like your panuchos with a side of flashing lights, artificial fog, and reggaeton playing at full blast, Poc-Chuc is the place to be. The casual restaurant in the Mission has karaoke four nights a week, a DJ, and a dance floor. On top of all that, the Yucatecan food is 100% worth all of the sensory overload. Get into a big spread of their titular poc chuc with citrusy grilled pork, zingy aguachile, and tender chicken drenched in sweet mole, all while making your way through a bucket of Modelos as music videos flash away on the projectors. Dinner at Poc Chuc is a flat-out party, and one you should get to immediately.
Diyarbakır Restaurant
Among the smouldering competition of Green Lanes’ ocakbasi grills, Diyarbakir is another reliable all-round choice. The ginormous and shiny space is, like Gökyüzü, a loud and proud space on Green Lanes. Families hold court on round tables and there are groups big and small in every banquette. Lamb ribs and carefully spiced adana kofte are excellent while their lahmacuns, charred and blistered on the outside with an oozing smoky mince mixture in the middle, are brilliant handheld delicacies. If you’re overwhelmed by choice, confused or, worst of all, hungry on Green Lanes, then Diyarbakir is a guaranteed winner for groups big and small.
Pete's Pizza
Pete’s Pizza has been around since 1955, and though they have dishes like pasta and sandwiches, their name and sayings on the wall like “I want someone to look at me the way they look at pizza” make it clear why you’re here. This large, North Center spot has both wood-fired and tavern-style pies, and the dough is the best part of both. The wood-fired pizzas are pillowy soft, while the thin square-cut pies have fantastic crispiness. We wish the sauce had a little more flavor, but the melty cheese and wide variety of toppings like pepperoncini or housemade sausage save the pizzas from falling into a dark pit of blandness. This may not be our favorite pizza in Chicago, but we still like eating here, especially while drinking beer and watching the game with a bunch of friends.
Paolo Fontanot Bakery & Cafe
Paolo Fontanot is an Italian bakery and cafe inside a residential building in Edgewater. It works great for a quiet lunch or getting some work done. They’ve got all the stuff you could want to nibble on while toiling away at a spreadsheet: solid paninis, salads, croissants, cookies, and stuffed focaccia. The layout is great for solo diners too. Downstairs, there’s seating close to power outlets. Upstairs, there are small tables with enough room to install your own pop-up office or read a book over espresso and a cannoli.
Toconoco
Dalston isn’t known for being calm, but Toconoco is a little waterside oasis that’s just a short stroll from the Overground. Escape the busy main drag at this bright and breezy Japanese cafe to slurp bouncy udon and spoon miso soup while looking out across Kingsland Basin. The plain set-up, blackboard menu, and set rice meals with tofu or mackerel mayo on trays make it feel like a canteen. And come midday, it fills up quickly with those looking for a quick lunch. But the soft toys on the counter and pushchairs by the door are clues that half the inside space is set up as a kids’ play area. So if you sit in, small people may run past your table, but head to the small, covered alfresco terrace for a more peaceful coffee and slice of nutty black sesame cheesecake.
Textbook
An all-day cafe can be boring and utilitarian, or it can be the kind of effortlessly cool place you’re always making an excuse to visit. Textbook, a cafe on Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene, is the latter. It’s casual enough for a solo lunch or a quick catch-up with a friend, but cute enough for a low-key date. In the morning, they serve great coffee, pastries, and a selection of inventive breakfast sandwiches. We particularly love The Persian, which is basically a salad inside of a pita. As the day wears on, coffee turns into refreshing pick-me-ups like draft watermelon juice and a solid wine and beer list. Breakfast sandwiches turn into lunch or dinner sandwiches. There’s ample sidewalk seating, and the exterior is covered in adorable black and white illustrations.
Loaf Lounge
Loaf Lounge in is a small bakery and cafe Avondale where you'll often find a line of people picking up pastries, coffee, or sandwiches. And for good reason. Their sausage breakfast sandwich is one of the best in the city, with a garlicky patty, a fried egg, herby mayo, melty cheese, and a pillowy English muffin. We also like their flaky croissant sandwich with a sweet and savory mix of spicy capicola and fig mostarda. And while the sandwiches are some of our favorite things here, you should grab some baked goods too—like a cinnamon roll or their fantastic chocolate cake (which starred in The Bear) that is pleasantly sweet with just a hint of saltiness.
Good Voyage
Keep Good Voyage in your rolodex of date spots for when you want to appear impressive without trying too hard. This market and natural wine bar right next to Left Bank (and from the same team) is complete with black walls, stark white subway tile, bistro tables inside and out, dried flower buds hanging from the ceiling, and groovy music, so you really could use it for anything from a relaxed friend catch-up to a high-stakes first date. While the space is what makes the South Park spot so versatile, it also doesn't hurt that they’re an espresso counter by day. Meet up in the morning for a pastry and latte or grab a round of pét-nat at 8pm alongside baguette sandwiches or a handful of marcona almonds.
The Dusty Knuckle Harringay
The Dusty Knuckle is probably the best bakery in north London and their Green Lanes location only affirms that. It’s big and airy, and full of their incomparably delicious morning buns. Come lunchtime, changing bits are put between two slices of their faultless focaccia or in the winter months, there are homely bowls of soup. It’s open on weekends for pizza nights and, if it was open through the early hours, we’d probably never leave.
The Nice Guy
The Nice Guy opened in 2014 and is one of the few LA clubstaurants that can rightfully claim to be just as popular now as it was back then. The tiny, bungalow-like space on La Cienega is constantly filled with eager, well-dressed 25-year-olds whose parents are definitely covering rent and the occasional celebrity there to promote a product line. The most surprising aspect about this Weho spot, however, is the food. The Italian-leaning menu isn’t redefining the cuisine, but the fact you’re served pizza that comes out nicely charred and the rigatoni arrives al dente is, in the world of clubstaurants, basically like getting past the door guy in flip flops—a rarity.
Little Brother
Little Brother feels like a bar that doesn’t want to be on Rainey Street. The drinks diverge from the vodka-and-soda formula that’s more common here—instead focusing on tiki-inspired cocktails and a better-than-decent beer and wine list. There are only about four barstools and a tiny bar that feels like it could pack itself into a tiny home. But, reluctantly or otherwise, Little Brother has become one of our favorite spots on Rainey to grab a coffee and a cocktail and take a breather from the outside world. Sometimes with a burrito from Bummer Burrito that’s right next door.
Home Coffee Roasters
Like the Sunset and Chinatown locations, Home Coffee Roasters in the Richmond also serves creative vanilla lattes made to look like birthday cakes and rainbows, plus classic espresso drinks and pastries. This cafe has lots of tables inside, is super casual, and is an ideal spot to bring your laptop and take advantage of the free wifi.
Palpal
If you want to eat a lot of inventive, delicious Korean food while drinking good cocktails, gather your friends and head to Palpal. The service is easygoing, and the space is sleek and industrial, making this Midtown spot the the perfect blank canvas for your next night out. Order something from each section on the menu—because there’s no B-team here. All the food is great. Don’t skip the deeply savory black bean noodles or the fresh cilantro kimchi, a tangy salad that’s not quite like anything else we’ve tried before.
Ngopi
An Indonesian coffee shop that puts instant noodles into its toasties is always going to be a big fat yes in our books. Ngopi is just that. The cafe and roasters on Dalston Lane specialises in Indonesian coffee as well as an array of sweet and savoury Indonesian snacks. There’s indomie (instant noodles mixed with corned beef, cheese, and onion, and topped with a fried egg) as well as an indomie toastie, martabak (a crispy beef-stuffed pancake made for dipping), and more. It’s a cosy, quiet spot—settle into one of the window seats which are perfect for a couple of hours doing emails or a satisfyingly beige and brown lunch.
Tap Haus 33
The name of this place tells you everything you need to know. Located on 33rd between 5th and Madison, this bar has 40 taps from which you can serve yourself beer with a card that you load with money. That means less time trying to get a server's attention and more time placing real-time bets on whatever sports gambling app you have on your phone. There's a full bar, but we'd stick with simple stuff like vodka sodas. (We've had cocktails here that tasted like they were made in the dark.) If you get hungry, you can order things like a club sandwich, fries, and wings. This spot is open until 2am, Thursday to Saturday, so it's useful for those marathon night matches during the US Open.
